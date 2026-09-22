Man Utd would be “very keen” on bringing Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler to Old Trafford if Michael Carrick leaves, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half to the season under Michael Carrick last term with the former midfielder guiding Man Utd to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League.

But things have not started off so well this season with Man Utd taking just five points out of a possible 15 in their first five Premier League matches.

There have been rumours that INEOS have set Carrick a ‘deadline’ of the next international break to turn results and performances around otherwise they will consider a change of manager.

Just a day earlier, TEAMtalk revealed that club sources had told them ‘there has been no contact with potential managerial candidates’ with ‘no concerns over’ Carrick’s position at the club.

On the 1-1 draw against Fulham on Sunday, TEAMtalk added: ‘The result was viewed internally as an important one to avoid losing, given the pressure already surrounding the team after a difficult opening to the campaign.’

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Despite that, former Man Utd scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – has revealed that the Red Devils are “very keen” on Brighton head coach Hurzeler.

Brown told Football Insider: “Any top club in the Premier League, or in the world, who need a new manager will be looking at Hurzeler.

“He’s done a fantastic job with Brighton to get them where they have been over the last couple of years, and he’s doing well again this year, they’re now up to third in the table.

“So I have no doubt that some of these top clubs are very keen on him, and I’m told that obviously includes the likes of Man United and Tottenham.

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“I would be surprised if it was something they were looking to do in the immediate future, I don’t think either club wants to have a change of manager this early in the season.

“But if they do decide to pull the trigger, Hurzeler is going to be high on their lists, because he’s always spoken about very highly in these circles.

“After what he’s doing with Brighton this season, it might be difficult to get him out of there because they’re very happy with him and it seems like he’s happy there.

“But if a top club comes calling they might be able to test Brighton’s resolve and potentially lure him away.”

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