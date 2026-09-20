Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to fight to appoint Eddie Howe before they face off on October 10.

Also, Harry Kane is to blame for Tottenham’s woes, while the Glazer family have been defended. Plus thoughts on ‘trash’ Big Six clubs, the English bias and Mikel Arteta.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com…

Eddie Howe to Spurs or Man Utd?

United play Spurs in their first game after the upcoming, ridiculous international break, and given Spurs lost to Villa yesterday, and United’s inevitable loss to Fulham later on, it’ll be interesting to see which dugout Eddie Howe is sat in for that game at Old Trafford.

Also, I’d like to suggest my prediction that Chelsea would win the league as not only one of the worst predictions of this season, but perhaps one of the worst predictions of all time.

What was I thinking?

Ant MUFC

READ: Next Man Utd manager: Antonio Conte odds slashed but Howe still favourite



Harry Kane is to blame for Spurs misery

It looks like they’re in real trouble yet again. This time with an actually good, respected manager who’s been backed heavily by some serious spending. Yet they seem to be heading for their 3rd straight attempt at going down.

For some reason they can’t recover from setbacks. It appears to be in their DNA. New players, new managers, new stadium – same issues. Why though?

I’m going to be incredibly reductive and reduce this down to the simplest possible explanation.

They had one of the best forwards in the world, one of the best this country has ever had. Now they don’t. The end.

Harry Kane is this country’s record goal scorer and not by a small amount. For Spurs to keep him so long was incredibly fortunate. When he finally went to Bayern – to break all kinds of records there – they went straight to hell. In a hand basket.

Now they can’t score goals for s**t. If he came back tomorrow they would fly back up the table at speed. He’s still that good and it’s still that simple. It’s not all about fancy tactics, endless conversations about the press, trendy managers etc etc – it’s about goals.

Look at how much losing an in form Mo Salah cost us. Champions to c**p in a season. Top of the league in assists and goals to toxic free transfer in 12 months, I’ll never understand that one. Screwed us over completely.

Anyway I’ve got distracted. For Spurs the solution is really straightforward – find another generational striker who posts numbers reminiscent of Ronaldo and Messi.

Or just get Harry Kane back.

You’re welcome.

James, Liverpool

( F**k knows when we’re going to start playing well though )

READ MORE: Hurzeler reaches verdict on joining Tottenham after Romano confirms De Zerbi sack decision



Are the Glazers really the problem at Man Utd…?

If aliens arrive tomorrow and decide their primary way of learning about human culture is to read the F365 mailbox from the last few weeks they would surely form the opinion that the Glazers are public enemy number 1. Rinsing Manchester United of all their money and spending nothing on transfers therefore dooming the club to mediocrity forever more.

They would surely then read that Manchester City are corrupt and have lavished maaaany millions of pounds on transfers and boosting their club to previously unseen levels of success!

Maybe they will then do a quick search of the internet and discover the net spend of Premier League clubs over the last 10 years and discover to their horror that Manchester United and Manchester City have basically spent the same amount of money on players over that time.

Both clubs have owners that are standoffish and don’t get involved in the day to day running of the club, both clubs have owners that have spent around £1.8b on players in the last 10 years.

So yes, the Glazers have got richer by taking money from the club, but they’ve also spend roughly the same amount of money on players as the City owners. So is it really their fault that they’re rubbish?

Maybe, just maybe, United are reverting to their average performance over the course of their history (discounting the performance of 2 very successful managers that dragged them up into the stratosphere for periods).

Stephen, LFC, Gibraltar

READ NEXT: Ferguson leaving was Manchester United’s Brexit; and feeling sorry for Gyokeres



‘Trash’ Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs set up ‘really special’ Premier League season

If we ignore the top 2, this year could be something really special in the Premier League. I come to this conclusion after watching Chelsea at Brentford last night.

Chelsea = Trash

Man United = Trash

Villa = Trash

Tottenham = Trash

Newcastle = Trash

Liverpool = Miles away from where they should be.

Let’s assume that Arsenal win the league and City finish second.

3rd to 5th (maybe even 6th) in Champions League & Europa qualification realistically could be filled by Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leeds, Sunderland, Forest, Everton(?).

Imagine, would that be a changing of the guard? Spending all the money doesn’t seem to work anymore, and these 6 or 7 clubs can spend big anyway.

Another possibility is that none of these clubs can quite make the next step, and it’s Arsenal and City winning the league forever, and the Prem turns in to the Scottish Premier League.

I am genuinely enjoying the prospect of all these clubs I grew up with being in League 2 (Division 4) challenging the big boys

Cheers, Paul

Everyone needs an Arteta

I’m listening to everyone complain about their teams, and rightfully so. Chelsea, soft, Spurs, weak, Utd, disorganised, Liverpool, lacking, even Villa fans are starting to turn, just never against the manager. City are doing well, but no one seems convinced.

It almost seems like a bit of stability, a strong manager with a bit of vision, building a team of characters who fight and wrestle and sneer, who can also play, might be the way to go.

All the things they complain about in their own teams are conspicuously missing from one team, all the things they complain about the main team missing from that list are exactly the things they wish they had at their club.

A bit of stability. A strong manager. Players who will fight for each other.

Arteta is currently THE most successful manager in the league. Pep? Gone. Klopp? Gone. Slot? Gone. 20 managers? One title winner.

Lol.

Andy, Guatemala

But Fabian Hurzeler beat Mikel Arteta…

Hürzeler found an antidote. And Arteta didnt respond. System analyst was beaten. There lies the problem which maybe isnt a problem. I cant really blame the Arsenal team. They played like they should play as an Arsenal team under Arteta’s guidance.

But… Hürzeler cracked that wide open. And it seems like Arteta told in half time: “Keep playing how we practiced.” No brave decisions to try to change something. But in the long run maybe that doesnt matter and the system analyst will win again. Time will tell.

Kind regards, Gunner Riho

MORE ARSENAL REACTION: Arteta’s eight-word explanation damns awful Arsenal as Hurzeler gets his revenge

English bias against Bruno Fernandes

Just a quick note of the English bias on motd…

Last weekend no way foden should have seen red for kicking out at Bruno. In fact bruno should have seen red for kicking the ground behind Foden. This weekend, Rice tries to wipe the legs of the Brighton player while ball is 25 yards up the pitch. Only a yellow shown which is fully supported by Shearer and Murphy…

Can you imagine if that was Bruno? They would want a red and a 10 match ban. It’s not often I agree with Jamie Carragher, but his assertion earlier in the week about Arteta following the Fergie playbook by trying to influence referee’s might well be correct. I presume the vars are now just too afraid to get involved with the bigger teams after last weekends cock up.

Also Spurs, just wonderful.

Tom eire

Response to Anon

I have say that I’m not surprised that the author of Anon’s mail chose to keep their name from us, given their ramblings betrayed a complete and utter inability to think clearly.

Let’s dig into a few lowlights:

‘Every player worth their salt do no want to either play for them or manage them’ – a ludicrous statement. Despite our decline, United are still a club that 99% of football managers and players would jump at. That’s obvious. However, we can’t compete, at present, for the top tier players because of our straightened financial circumstances. Those are two different things.

‘United will be stuck with the Zirkzees and Brunos of the world’ – the first introduction in Anon’s email of an insanely false equivalence. Note it, as we’ll return to the concept later. ‘Hey Anon, what do you want for your tea? You can choose from the dogshit sandwiches and spaghetti alle vongoles of the world.’

‘Even to get them to sign United are forced to pay exorbitant wages for the mediocrity’ – ah, I see, we’ve time travelled back to 2018. Man Utd’s wage bill is significantly lower than City’s, Arsenal’s and Liverpool’s.

And now the big one, a false equivalence so inane, so bonkers, so utterly devoid of the tiniest speck of logic, that it’s almost majestic:

“United fans constantly harangue about the Man City charges, however the biggest fraud perpetuated in the league is the leverage buyout by the Glazers and not investing a red cent of their money in the club since then”

The strange thing is, Anon recognises the vast, galactic injustice of the Gl****s’ leveraged buyout and subsequent ownership of the club. Yet somehow, that recognition is a related clause in their muddled thinking. Let’s recast their sentence into a non-football context: John is constantly haranguing about how his neighbour is being investigated for punching a stranger repeatedly in the face. However, the biggest punch in the face on that street was when some American pervert beat John to a pulp and the authorities did nothing about it.

It technically grammatically correct, while being a semantic binfire.

Anon, I don’t blame you for snorting big fat lines of schadenfreude – we ruined many childhoods etc. But, to quote the loathsome Neil Godwin, I’m tired of this fuzzy thinking.

Ben, still depressed.

Brentford: The antidote to modern football

To my surprise, watching Brentford beat Chelsea 3-0, and deservedly so, really stirred my emotions. And I’m not a fan of either team.

Brentford are a team that just seem to get everything right – a tight run ship that recruits well and when losing Thomas Frank, appointed their set piece coach and got better for it. You can’t help but wonder if Frank had them closer to their floor than their ceiling, especially since he was blessed with the likes of Wissa and Mbumebo whereas Andrews has not been.

This is a team that only changes its home and away shirts every two years to make it more affordable for fans and reduce wastage. If they can do it, they can others?

They literally let Henderson go to Chelsea for free – they could have asked for a “token” £5 million or something, akin to Brighton’s fee received for Welbeck, but they backed themselves to get business done. And rightly so – Henderson was anonymous tonight.

Watching the team do a lap around the pitch to applaud the fans and see how much it meant to the fans was one thing, but you could see how much it meant to the players as well. They are really bought into this. Thiago giving his shirt to a young Brentford fan holding a Brazil flag and reducing the kid to tears of happiness was just beautiful.

Football needs Brentford. We are watching United, Spurs and Liverpool spend millions to make themselves worse. Chelsea just being a player reading market that play football games to provide a shop window for their future sales. City flaunt cash whilst a 2-3 year investigation of 115 financial irregularities continue unpunished and unresolved. Arsenal grinding football down to set pieces.

Brentford go against all of this. This is how football should be. They deserve this. We as fans of the beautiful game deserve this too. Well done to them, and long may it continue.

Alex, Madrid.

Raphinha is the MVP

Raphinha is the best player in the world.

You heard it here first.

As for Julian Alvarez? Who needs him? The man was busy throwing his toys out of the pram. Let him go chase his dream; they’ll be just fine without him.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (Football opinions may age badly. This one won’t.)