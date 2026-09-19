Major star wants to quit Arsenal as transfer talks with European royalty begin

Viktor Gyokeres has had enough of being usurped by Kai Havertz, according to a report, with the Arsenal striker’s camp now in active transfer talks with four sides, two of which are European giants.

Arsenal paid £63.5m (add-ons included) when signing Gyokeres from Sporting CP two summers ago. The 28-year-old looked cumbersome at times during his first season in north London, though ultimately scored 14 league goals in the title-winning campaign and 21 across all competitions.

However, as is the case with many high profile Arsenal stars right now, the incredible strength in depth available to Mikel Arteta means Gyokeres isn’t starting as often as he’d hope.

Kai Havertz is the manager’s automatic selection in the striker position, with Gyokeres making just two substitute appearances in the league thus far. On three separate occasions he’s remained an unused substitute.

It’s a situation that is far from ideal for a player who in theory, is in the prime of his career.

And according to the latest from CaughtOffside, Gyokeres has taken a dim view of his continued snubs and wants out.

The report stated: ‘The Sweden international is understood to be frustrated with his current situation at Arsenal, having clearly fallen down the pecking order this season.

‘Despite scoring 21 goals in all competitions last term to help Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final, there have been some question marks about Gyokeres’ overall contribution to Mikel Arteta’s side.

‘With Arteta now clearly favouring Kai Havertz as his first choice striker, it seems Gyokeres is considering his future.’

AC Milan, Juventus in talks with Viktor Gyokeres’ camp – report

Explaining why the claim ‘Gyokeres is considering his future’ was made, the report noted the Swede’s camp are now in active discussions with four sides, two of which are Juventus and AC Milan.

Juve have won more Serie A titles (36) than any other Italian side, while Milan have lifted more European Cup/Champions Leagues (seven) than any other Italian side.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arteta’s eight-word explanation damns awful Arsenal as Hurzeler gets his revenge

* ‘We have to be open’ – Arsenal boss Arteta makes Max Dowman transfer decision

* Liverpool stance on Arsenal plan to sign star revealed after Romano transfer update

CaughtOffside added: ‘While Arsenal are not actively looking to sell Gyokeres, it is understood that there could be some flexibility of a big-name forward can be brought in in January.

‘And the player himself is already exploring options away from the Emirates Stadium, with his representatives holding initial talks with Milan, Juve, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad.’

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein recently suggested Arsenal could move for a new forward in the January transfer window, declaring he “could see something happening” in that regard.

One potential option that appears to be opening up is Real Madrid and Brazil striker, Endrick…

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal door opens as Real Madrid and Endrick talks imminent