Arteta reaches decision on selling Arsenal ‘horse’ in January as Jacobs gives transfer update

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has already reached a decision on Viktor Gyokeres being sold in the January transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs.

Arteta has preferred to start Kai Havertz so far this season as Gyokeres falls down the pecking order under the Spaniard as the Gunners attempt to retain the Premier League title.

Gyokeres scored 21 times in 55 matches in all competitions for Arsenal last season after signing from Sporting CP in a deal that could be worth around £63.5m.

Despite scoring a good amount of goals, Gyokeres’ overall play was often criticised by supporters and there were rumours in the lead up to the summer that the Sweden international could be sold.

Gyokeres climbed off the bench for the final 12 minutes of their 2-1 win over Chelsea and former Premier League striker Troy Deeney said it was like watching “a horse trying to control a ball”.

Deeney told Paramount Plus: “Watch his highlights (against Chelsea), wow. It’s like a horse trying to control a ball.

READ: Two reasons Arsenal star Lewis-Skelly decided to reject Man Utd revealed after Arteta intervention

“It’s a limitation problem. This guy gets credit for running the channels, so many times the ball comes up to him and bounces off him.

“So many times when they’ve got a counter-attack and he takes a big touch. I see why they tried to replace him.

“He was brought in to give them that extra option but if I’m a coach now I’ve got Havertz who can link the game and do everything great, I’ve got Merino who can do that.

“I think Arteta looks at this guy in training and goes ‘what am I supposed to do with that’.

“He’s 27 or 28 and he’s not going to get tactically much better, he’s not going to get technically much better at this point.

“That’s why they were trying to move him on to get Alvarez, that’s why he was linked with everyone else within the deals. He’s got to keep him happy, he’ll have moments in the season.”

What Arteta has decided on Gyokeres’ future at Arsenal – Jacobs

But journalist Jacobs is pretty certain that Gyokeres will see out the full season at the Emirates Stadium despite dropping to second-choice striker.

READ: Arsenal chances of signing Kroupi in January revealed as Gunners to sell Gyokeres on one condition

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs said: “Yes, at the moment [Gyokeres will stay at Arsenal for the full season], but with the Julian Alvarez situation, one structure tabled was that it was cash plus Gyokeres, and Atletico Madrid really liked Gyokeres, but as long as Julian Alvarez stayed at the club it wasn’t as urgent for them to bring in a player like Viktor Gyokeres, but it’s true to my understanding that Viktor Gyokeres was not entirely unsellable and was touted to the Saudi market as well.

“And this is where the manager always wants plausible deniability, because he’ll accept the project decision to sell a certain player, but if they stay, the manager tells you they’re 100% invested, and he wants to keep them, and that’s been the case.”

However, Jacobs doesn’t “expect Arsenal to stand in his way” if an offer comes along that matches their valuation of the Sweden international.

Jacobs added: “Mikel Arteta said Gyokeres would 100% stay, and that is my expectation for the season.

“I’m not aware of anything behind the scenes trying to force him out of the club or any imminent winter exit, but it will be true over the course of the next few windows that if the right offer comes in that meets Arsenal’s valuation and is something Gyokeres wants, I don’t expect Arsenal to stand in his way, but I would be surprised if that is in a winter market when he still has value to the squad.

“In the summer of 2027, Gyokeres’ future may become more of a topic of conversation.”

READ NEXT: ‘What a player’ – Arsenal chiefs bowled over by summer signing as new £34m man astonishes in training