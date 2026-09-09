Guardiola reveals to Giggs an England star is ‘the best player’ at Man Utd

Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs was told by former Man City boss Pep Guardiola that the best player at Old Trafford is Marcus Rashford.

Guardiola left the Etihad Stadium at the end of last season as Enzo Maresca was given a chance to succeed the legendary Man City manager.

Giggs has since recalled a dinner with the former City boss “about eight or nine years ago” in which he asked the Catalan head coach who he thought the best player at Man Utd was.

Former Wales and Man Utd winger Giggs expected Guardiola to opt for David de Gea – who was one of the best goalkeepers in world football at the time – but the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss opted for Rashford.

Rashford has struggled at Old Trafford since netting 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign and has since had loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

After Ruben Amorim left Old Trafford, the England international is now back at the club and has been given another chance in the first team under Michael Carrick.

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On the night out with Guardiola, Giggs said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “There’s about eight of us, so he [Ferguson] sat me next to Pep, this was about, I’m going to say about eight or nine years ago.

“I’ve gone to Pep and said, ‘you know, who do you like at Manchester United?’, and he went, ‘well, who do you think?’

“So I went, David De Gea? He went, no. Luke Shaw? I was just like, no. He said the best player at Man United, Marcus Rashford. He said he would take him tomorrow.

“And that just made me [think], what’s Pep seeing in Rashford? And that was obviously when Marcus was playing as a centre forward.”

Giggs tried to convince Anderson to join Man Utd

Revealing how he attempted to persuade Elliot Anderson to join Man Utd over Man City in the summer, Giggs added: “It was literally a few days before he went to the World Cup.

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“I peppered him. He didn’t know how to take it at first, and then he relaxed a little bit.

“But for the first four or five holes, we were literally crossing. And at the end of it, he went, ‘will you just leave me alone… will you just let me play my golf, please? You’re in trouble!'”

On his attempts to persuade players to move to Man Utd, Ferdinand recalled: “That’s what I do when I see some players. I don’t care, you’ve got to try all sorts to get these deals over.

“It’s mad, though. Obviously, the price tag was crazy. And it’s just like astronomical money. And Man United ain’t got the budget to pay for that.”

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