Wayne Rooney has named the one manager England should “maybe” go after to replace Thomas Tuchel, as he feels the boss should be backed otherwise.

The Three Lions were dumped out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage, at the hands of holders Argentina. They went on to beat France in the third-place game, securing their best World Cup finish since they won it in 1966.

Tuchel was hit out at by many for his tactics in the semi-final, with his side sitting back after going 1-0 up, before he begun to replace attackers with defenders to hold the lead – which backfired at the back end.

That Tuchel was brought in to engineer World Cup success and didn’t deliver it is why many have called for his head.

But England legend Rooney feels there may only be one man who should replace him.

He said on The Wayne Rooney Show: “I don’t see anyone else out there at the minute, unless you go and get Pep Guardiola. If Pep Guardiola is available, then maybe you go and get him.

“I think he is a top-class manager and what the top managers do, they learn from the mistakes and they improve and get better.

“But the big thing for me is he’s not experienced at World Cups. We had the exact same with [Fabio] Capello. The World Cup is different and you need to feel that environment and now he’s felt it.”

Guardiola left his post as Manchester City boss last season, bringing to an end a very successful 10-year career at the Etihad, in which he won 20 trophies.

READ: Tuchel makes stunning admission about Saka after England win v France – ‘I was not even aware’

Tuchel ready to make England better

But Tuchel is prepared to stay out his contract, which would see him take charge at the 2028 Euros.

The manager has said: “Yes, 100 per cent. There is still enough to improve and I am more than happy to do that. I’ve loved every day of the World Cup.

“I said after the quarter-final win against Norway that I see a disconnect from what I see in training on a football level and within the games. We can impose ourselves more on the ball.

“We can show what good football players we are. That is still in us as I see it in training and in every camp. And here also at the World Cup. I still feel there is an extra level that we need to conquer. We need to step up to the next level to get the big prize.”

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