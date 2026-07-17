According to reports, England’s players were ‘left stunned’ by Thomas Tuchel’s ‘blast’ in the dressing room after his side’s loss to Argentina.

On Wednesday night, The Three Lions suffered a 2-1 loss to Argentina to exit the World Cup at the semi-final stage.

Tuchel was praised for his management in the early stages of the tournament, but he has been accused of costing England against Argentina.

England managed the game pretty well up until they went ahead through Anthony Gordon after 55 minutes, but they fell apart in the latter stages of the game.

Argentina came on strong for the final half an hour, but they were encouraged by Tuchel going all-out defensive with his substitutions and the pressure tolled in the final moments of the match, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scoring late to win it 2-1.

Tuchel has since refused to take responsibility for the defeat, having blamed England’s “DNA” for them coming up short against Argentina.

READ: FA take shocking action with Tuchel ‘probe’ over England’s World Cup performance

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims this ‘sentiment was not reserved for the media’, with Tuchel ‘delivering a similarly forthright assessment inside the England dressing room, making it clear to his players that he believed they were largely responsible for allowing the match to slip away’.

The report also states that ‘a number of senior players were left “stunned” by the manager’s analysis, believing he failed to acknowledge the role his own tactical decisions played in the defeat’.

It is noted that some players disagreed with Tuchel’s call to switch to a more defensive formation after withdrawing Gordon, while there was ‘genuine surprise’ at his reaction to the loss after he blamed players instead of his shortcomings.

READ MORE: Why Arsenal are actually to blame for England’s ‘pure capitulation’ at the World Cup

‘New demand’ for Thomas Tuchel revealed

The same report insists the FA plan to stick with Tuchel, who is under contract until 2028, until after the World Cup as England begin preparing for the 2028 European Championships.

Still, there is said to be a ‘new demand’ for Tuchel after the tournament.

The report claims:

‘The German is expected to undergo a post-tournament review, as is standard procedure, but TEAMtalk understands there is currently no suggestion his position is under immediate threat. For now, the FA remain committed to their manager. ‘Privately, however, TEAMtalk understands attention will also turn to repairing relationships inside the dressing room after a post-match debrief that left more than a few England players surprised by the tone of Tuchel’s assessment.’

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