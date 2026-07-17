According to reports, Arsenal are now stepping up their interest in signing Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa.

Arsenal have made two summer signings this summer, having landed Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

This week, it has emerged that Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis will be their third summer signing, while Rogers is their ‘next major target’.

It has been widely reported that the Gunners’ focus will be to strengthen their attack this summer, but they could also bring in a new midfielder as they target Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Initially, Arsenal were not expected to make a move for a new versatile defender who can operate at right-back and centre-back.

However, it has emerged that William Saliba faces a long spell on the sidelines with a back injury, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that this has ‘forced a rethink’.

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The report states that the Gunners have several options to replace Saliba, and Konsa is said to be a ‘serious target’ for a ‘shock move’ to the Emirates.

The report claims:

‘TEAMtalk can reveal one player is rapidly climbing back up Arsenal’s shortlist, with England international Ezri Konsa is once again emerging as a serious target. ‘The Aston Villa defender has been discussed internally for some time, but Saliba’s injury has increased his appeal considerably.’

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Arsenal set to make an offer for Ezri Konsa

Now, The Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal are ‘preparing a bid’ for Konsa, who is ‘yet to agree’ a new contract at Aston Villa. His current deal is due to expire in 2028.

The report also claims that Aston Villa may be forced to sell Konsa this summer.

They explain: ‘Konsa has two years remaining on his contract at Villa Park and has been open to discussing a new one. But Daily Mail Sport understands that so far no agreement has been reached, with Konsa looking to be one of Villa’s top earners alongside goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. At this stage, Konsa is thought to be keeping an open mind on his future.

‘Villa are relatively restricted in what they can do in the transfer market this summer after breaking UEFA spending rules. That means, broadly, that any player they sign must be offset by a sale, although they are allowed to lose up to £52m in wage and transfer spending over the next two years.’

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