According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘set a price’ to sign Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa as they also look to land Morgan Rogers.

So far this summer, Arsenal have only made one signing, having permanently landed Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen for around £40m.

But the Premier League champions are ramping up their efforts to make more signings, with recent reports claiming that their priority is to recruit a centre-midfielder and winger this summer.

Newcastle United standout Bruno Guimaraes appears to be their favoured midfield target, with reports claiming he has agreed personal terms before Arsenal make an offer worth around £77m.

Arsenal are also looking to sign Rogers, and a report this week claimed that he has already reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Premier League giants over personal terms.

READ: Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal among five inevitable transfers this summer



Still, there is work to do if Arsenal are to sign Rogers, with reports suggesting that Aston Villa want as much as £130m for their prized asset.

But Rogers may not be the only Aston Villa player to join Arsenal this summer, with Konsa also linked with a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal eye new defender as Ezri Konsa price revealed

Konsa is currently impressing for England at the World Cup and has consistently shone for Aston Villa in recent years, while his versatility is also a positive.

Caught Offside are reporting that Arsenal want to bring in a ‘versatile right-back’ and they are challenging Liverpool to sign Sunderland standout Lutsharel Geertruida, presumably because Ben White could leave this summer.

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The report claims: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal have placed Lutsharel Geertruida on their shortlist for the right-back position, with the club’s board attracted by his versatility and experience.

‘Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the Dutch international as Iraola looks for a modern full-back who can contribute in possession and provide defensive flexibility.’

Alternatively, Arsenal could sign Konsa and Football Insider are reporting that they are ‘lining up’ a move for the Aston Villa star.

And the report claims Aston Villa have ‘set their asking price’ for Konsa at £50m, so Arsenal face paying £180m combined for him and Rogers.

The report explains:

‘The Gunners have emerged as surprise suitors for the England international in recent days, but the Villans are extremely reluctant to lose their star defender. ‘Some reports have suggested that Konsa could be available for as little as £35m, but sources say that figure wouldn’t even get close to Villa’s valuation.’

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