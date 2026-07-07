Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a ‘major hint’ about playing at Euro 2028, while England may unleash a ‘shock’ midfield plan against ill Norway.

But ultimately nothing is bigger than Emile Heskey’s love life.

Where there’s a WILL, there’s a way

The World Cup farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo inevitably dominates the headlines, among which is this The Sun website offering:

‘Cristiano Ronaldo drops major hint he WILL play at Euro 2028 as he opens up on Portugal future after World Cup farewell’

It would ordinarily feel like a few more people need to have a say over whether Cristiano Ronaldo WILL play at Euro 2028, but let’s be realistic: if he wants to, he will, and whichever poor sap is pretending to be Portugal manager at the time must deal with that millstone.

So to this ‘major hint’ we go, presumably present in these Ronaldo quotes:

“I’m sad to exit the World Cup like this. But I gave everything. Well, I gave my best. And I leave with a clear conscience. This is football, this is the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And you have to keep going. “The truth is that it was my last World Cup, yes. But now I will have time to think, to be with my family and not to decide things with a hot head. And to continue with life.”

He’s pretty much confirmed his squad place two years in advance with that ‘major hint’.

Silence treatment

‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence on his heartbreaking final World Cup game… after he left the pitch in tears’ – MailOnline.

Not sure a ‘silence’ existed for her to ‘break’, even before we address whether reposting a message from Nike really qualifies.

Making Emile of it

Portugal and Ronaldo’s defeat isn’t the biggest story of the day, mind. Nor is the actual World sodding Cup. This is atop The Sun website instead:

‘England World Cup icon Emile Heskey splits from wife and goes official with snooker legend Jimmy White’s Walk-on Girl ex’

…sorry, does that say ‘World Cup icon Emile Heskey’?

The ex factor

The MailOnline do it right, sticking this front and centre:

‘Portugal’s World Cup meltdown: Crying Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘ego’ blasted in national media, ‘weak’ Roberto Martinez quits, and Maya Jama’s ex Ruben Dias storms out of interview’

Is that officially Ruben Dias’ full name now?

Down with the sickeness

The MailOnline also reveals a huge boost for England ahead of their quarter-final on Saturday:

‘England’s next World Cup opponents Norway hit by sickness after giving players ‘almost free rein’ to party in the US after beating Brazil’

Have they been on the dodgy lasagnes? And what on earth was Erling Haaland drinking? Will they even be able to face England in the next round?

‘Crystal Palace forward Jorgen Strand Larsen missed the opening game of the tournament through illness,’ writes Gethin Hicks, ‘while Marcus Holmgren Pedersen was absent from the clash against Brazil with a bug. Manager Solbakken was also spotted coughing violently at a press conference after Norway’s 4-1 defeat to France.’

It’s not exactly an epidemic. And Larsen missed the opening game of the tournament through not being Haaland.

We do thankfully have some quotes from brave Stale Solbakken, who has fought through this awful outbreak and that harrowing press conference to update us on Norway’s health:

“We’ve really only had Jorgen who has had a fever. But then there’s been a bit of coughing and rasping evenly, scattered throughout. But there’s air conditioning, flights, changing rooms and all that. We’re over 50 people so it would be strange if one or the other didn’t come.”

The bloke clearly doesn’t realise that Norway have been ‘hit by sickness’.

Rolling Stones

The loss of Jordan Henderson’s two-handed magic tricks and seven minutes at this World Cup is enough to prompt some contingency planning from England, and Charlie Wyett is on hand to shed a light on the situation.

The Sun website headline to his story states: ‘Tuchel ready to deploy shock midfield back-up after Henderson injury’

But by the first paragraph, John Stones is relegated to being a ‘potential midfield back-up plan’. A few lines later, Tuchel merely ‘could turn to’ the centre-half in case of an emergency.

By the end, Stones is just ‘a potential plan B’. Surely he’s technically a Plan C at best?

And this isn’t even really news. There is no new information offered here by Wyett. Tuchel has spoken about Stones as a possible No.6 in his England team as far back as last September. In explaining his squad selection for the tournament the manager said: “We believe that Reece James can also play as a No.6, because he does on a high level for Chelsea. I think John Stones can play as a No.6 for us.”

He’s been ‘ready’ to play Stones there for about a year. And it will be a ‘shock’ to anyone who hasn’t paid any attention whatsoever.

Ifs and buts

“I think everything that goes well through that team goes through Martin Odegaard. If England stop him and Erling Haaland then we have a big, big chance” – John Terry, underlining how ridiculous it is that Chelsea haven’t at least employed him as an opposition scout.

Can’t wait for Brede Hangeland to point out that Norway could get through if they just thwart Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Shut up and stance with me

‘Liverpool’s stance on Van Dijk exit after he posts heartbreaking Instagram update’ – Daily Mirror website.

It turns out they’d rather not lose their captain and only remaining senior centre-half.

Ru the day

Some headline nonsense to finish from the usual Reach outlets:

‘Ruben Amorim aims dig at Man Utd in first interview as AC Milan boss’ – Manchester Evening News.

‘Ruben Amorim begins AC Milan career with sly dig at Man Utd in first interview’ – Daily Mirror website.

‘Ruben Amorim fires dig at Man Utd in first interview since accepting new role’ – Daily Express website.

The dig? Former Manchester United manager Amorim said of new club Milan that “perhaps it is a greater challenge than the last”. It’s more typical vague platitude from a new coach than a ‘dig’, but also imagine the opposite: he rocks up at the San Siro and tells everyone the seven-time European champions are tiny.