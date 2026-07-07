Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Newcastle United have an ‘agreement’ to sign Ajax starlet Seun Steur, who could join as part of a ‘£105m triple raid’.

So far this summer, Newcastle United have invested around £58m to sign Bazoumana Toure as a replacement for Anthony Gordon and Ewen Jaouen to potentially become their new No.1 goalkeeper.

However, Newcastle have largely focused on exits in recent weeks because they have had to raise funds after missing out on European qualification.

There have been rumblings that Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall could leave, while they have already offloaded Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: £25.7m star rejects Leeds United, England star could leave Tottenham



But the Gordon and Tonali deals have provided head coach Eddie Howe with extra funds, and they are working to pull off a triple raid.

Firstly, they are signing 18-year-old Steur from Ajax, with Romano reporting on Tuesday morning that they have an ‘agreement’ for his arrival.

Romano said on X: ‘Newcastle verbally agree deal to sign Seun Steur for fee over €25m here we go!

‘The 18 year old midfielder will join Magpies from Ajax, agreement done overnight and Newcastle planning for medical next.

‘€24m fixed fee, €3m add-ons as Telegraaf reports.’

Newcastle want Steur and two more arrivals

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed that Ajax ‘accepting an offer’ from Newcastle means that a ‘£105m triple raid’ is now ‘gathering pace’.

READ MORE: Five-year net spend table now topped by Spurs after Tonali transfer



As per the report, ‘Newcastle have agreed to sign Steur’, while they ‘hope to land Johan Manzambi and Lamine Camara next’.

The report explains:

‘The Magpies have already secured Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim and remain confident of completing a €42m (£36m, $48m) deal for Johan Manzambi from Freiburg. ‘TEAMtalk can also reveal Newcastle retain a strong interest in Lamine Camara (now rated at €50m, £43m, $57m by Monaco), who remains firmly on their midfield shortlist, and looks likely to become the next high-level priority for Howe and Co.’

However, Newcastle could still lose more players in this summer’s window, and John Barnes thinks it will be “difficult” for them to keep Guimaraes and others.

“Players are going to come and players are going to go. That’s modern football,” Barnes said.

“However, £55 million is a very low fee in my opinion and if he was to move there, then he’d be a great signing for Arsenal and it would be a great disappointment for Newcastle.

“As a former player, I still love Newcastle and I hope he stays, but it’s going to be difficult for them to keep their best players. It would be a shame for him to leave because he’s very good, but it would be a great move for Arsenal.”

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