£100m double Liverpool exit accelerates as Romano confirms new bid imminent

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Inter Milan are set to submit a new offer for Curtis Jones, and a report claims he is edging closer to leaving Liverpool alongside Cody Gakpo.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet – a deal that was originally agreed in January – in addition to Victor Munoz, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Ronald Araujo. The latter has joined on a season-long loan, and Liverpool have the option to sign him permanently from Barcelona for €55million (£47m) next summer.

In terms of exits, Liverpool let Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson leave on free transfers, while Ibrahima Konate also departed for free after the Reds failed to agree a contract extension with the centre-back.

Liverpool are in talks over a potential £155m double deal for PSG duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, and it could be partially funded by the sales of Jones and Gakpo.

Jones remains a key target for Inter after they failed to sign the midfielder in January, while Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing Gakpo.

On Monday night, Romano confirmed that Inter are ready to raise the stakes for Jones. ‘Inter are preparing a new bid for Curtis Jones as he remains the top target in midfield since January,’ the journalist wrote on X/Twitter.

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‘More contacts will take place soon as Inter spoke to his camp again and new bid is not linked to any other exit.

‘All depends on club to club agreement with #LFC.’

According to CaughtOffside, Jones and Gakpo’s departures from Liverpool are ‘getting closer’, as they are ‘expected to complete transfers away from the club’ before the September 1 deadline.

Inter were previously put off by Liverpool’s €40m (£34m) demands for Jones. However, the Reds are now warming to the idea of a €35m (£30m) sale, which has boosted Inter’s chances significantly.

Cody Gakpo pushing to leave Liverpool

Andoni Iraola’s side have set Gakpo’s valuation at £70m as Tottenham try to sign both the Dutchman and Manchester City winger Savinho.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that Gakpo has told Liverpool he wants to leave after agreeing personal terms with Spurs.

The north London outfit are preparing to open the bidding for Gakpo at £60m, believing Liverpool could come down from that £70m price tag.

Many Liverpool fans would likely see £60-70m for Gakpo as good business given his struggles last season. Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, though, feels he can get Gakpo back to his brilliant best, especially after the 27-year-old impressed at the World Cup.

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