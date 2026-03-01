Every club’s highest-paid player features Saka, Salah, Sancho…

Conor Gallagher, Bruno Guimaraes and Jadon Sancho are raking it in.

Eight clubs are paying their top earners more than £200,000 a week, with some providing far better value for money than others.

Bukayo Saka became the sixth new highest-earner in the Premier League when he signed his new deal at Arsenal.

Here’s Saka and the stars receiving the highest salaries at every other club.

This list is based on base salary only – no bonuses included – with most figures sourced from Capology.

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Saka’s new contract puts the winger on ‘in excess of £300,000 a week’, making him the fifth-highest paid player in the Premier League.

Aston Villa – Jadon Sancho

Villa agreed to pay £200,000 of Sancho’s £250,000-a-week wages when they borrowed him off Manchester United. Behind the on-loan winger, and providing far better value for money, are Morgan Rogers, Emil Martinez, Boubakar Kamnara and Youri Tielemans, all on £150,000 a week.

Bournemouth – Evanilson

The Brazil forward jumped ahead of Justin Kluivert as the Cherries’ best-paid player when he signed an £85,000-a-week contract in 2024.

Brentford – Igor Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Mikkel Damsgaard

Big investments made by the Bees since last summer with all three signing contracts worth £75,000 a week.

Brighton – Pascal Gross

The Seagulls made the German their highest-paid player on £90,000 a week when they brought him back from Borussia Dortmund in January.

Burnley – Kyle Walker

The Clarets really pushed the boat out to land Walker last summer, giving the veteran £75,000 a week. We hope there’s a relegation clause.

Chelsea – Reece James

The skipper rakes in £250,000 a week, at least £50,000 a week more than his team-mates. But most of the other Blues have contracts until the end of time while James’s terms have only three years remaining.

Crystal Palace – Jorgen Strand Larsen

Palace paid big money and high salaries in January, with Brennan Johnson just behind the £120,000-a-week Norwegian striker.

Everton – Jack Grealish

Grealish was decent value for the £225,000 a week that Everton were putting towards his salary until injury ended his season, sending him back to Manchester City.

Fulham – Bernd Leno

On £130,000 a week, the German keeper remains the Cottagers’ highest-paid star – presumably until they convince Harry Wilson, currently on £55,000 a week, to sign a renewal.

Leeds United – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The £100,000-a-week England striker, signed for free in the summer, is the only Leeds player raking in six figures every seven days.

Liverpool – Mo Salah

Whether or not he offers value for money after his £400,000-a-week renewal last summer, in the salary stakes, Salah is behind only…

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

The Premier League’s highest-paid player on £525,000 a week until 2024. A silly contract for a ridiculous striker.

Manchester United – Casemiro

United are liable for £350,000 a week only for a few more months until Casemiro’s terms end this summer.

Newcastle United – Bruno Guimaraes

Who would argue that the Brazilian doesn’t deserve to be Newcastle’s highest-paid player on £160,000 a week?

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White

Spurs’ unwanted interest prompted a new £110,000-a-week contract for the England star. No word on a relegation clause, though, with the vultures circling.

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka

Obviously. On £110,000 a week, the signing of the season is joined on six figures by Nordi Mukiele.

Tottenham Hotspur – Conor Gallagher

Our source here puts Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero at the top of Spurs’ salary list but reports elsewhere suggest Gallagher is trousering around £200,000 a week since joining in January.

West Ham United – Jarrod Bowen

The Hammers skipper, rightly their top earner, still has more than four years remaining on the £150,000-a-week deal signed in 2023.

Wolves – Joao Gomes

The Brazilian midfielder is on £105,000 a week until he gets a raise from whichever club signs in the summer.