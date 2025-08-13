Manchester City have the most players in the top 10 as well as the highest-paid player for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Jack Grealish is moving to Everton, with the Toffees said to be taking responsibility for most of the star’s huge salary. But there are seven players on more money than the England playmaker…

This ranking is based on weekly wages only – no bonuses included – with most figures sourced from Capology.

Who is the highest-paid player in the Premier League?

10) Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – £280,000 a week

Arsenal’s highest earner just makes the top 10, making a few quid ahead of Gabriel Jesus and £40k a week more than Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

9) Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) – £295,000 a week

The first of four Manchester City entries in the top 10 and perhaps one of the more surprising names on the list. His agent played a blinder when he moved to City because the striker was only on just north of £33,000 a week at Eintracht Frankfurt.

8) Jack Grealish (Manchester City/Everton) – £300,000 a week

It is no surprise to see Grealish on such an extraordinary salary since it was negotiated when he became English football’s first £100million purchase, before Pep Guardiola had sussed that he didn’t fancy the star after all. Grealish has joined Everton on loan and reports suggest the Toffees have taken liability for most of his salary for the season.

7) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – £300,000 a week

United probably weep weekly when similar amounts leave their coffers to be deposited into Jadon Sancho and Casemiro’s accounts but Fernandes is more than worth it to the Red Devils. Without him, things would have been even bleaker.

6) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – £300,000 a week

Silva is in the final season of his £15.6million-a-year salary at City. The Portugal star reportedly doubled his money when he signed a new contract in 2023.

5) Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – £325,000 a week

Arsenal copped for around 30% of Sterling’s salary when he was on loan at the Emirates last season but he’s all Chelsea’s problem now. At least appearance money isn’t a problem…

4) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – £350,000 a week

Van Dijk is on almost double the salary he signed for when joining Liverpool in 2018. Few would argue the captain hasn’t been worth his money, but we remain to see if that remains the case through the deal he recently penned to stay for two more seasons.

3) Casemiro (Manchester United) – £350,000 a week

United almost doubled Casemiro’s Real Madrid wage and, at first, he looked good value for money. Then…he did not. United have tried to shift his salary off their books but with a year to go, so far, there have been no takers. Sounds like a job for the Saudi lads.

2) Mo Salah (Liverpool) – £400,000 a week

Liverpool fans were relieved earlier this year to see Salah end a season-long saga by putting pen to paper for two more years. The new deal earned the striker a £2.6million-a-year pay rise and though £41million over two years might terrify the weirdos who think a footballer is finished at 30, it would have cost a sh*te sight more to replace him.

1) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £525,000 a week

We’re told that there were months of negotiations before Haaland signed his deal for 10 (TEN) seasons which makes us wonder: where the hell was his agents’ starting point?! It is obviously a very cushy deal for Haaland, but also a massive ‘f*** you’ from City to, well, everyone.