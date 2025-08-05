According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a double blow as they face losing two key stars over the next year amid interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool have made a huge statement this summer as they lead our biggest spenders in Europe ranking, having invested over £263m on signings in this window.

FSG have backed head coach Arne Slot after the Dutchman helped the Reds clinch their 20th Premier League title in 2024/25 as they have looked to cement themselves as the best team in England.

They appear on track to do this as they are set to enter the new season with a far stronger squad, ensuring they are well-equipped to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.

However, problems could be on the horizon for Liverpool as fresh reports claim they are at risk of losing two key players in 2026.

Mohamed Salah is the first player who could be heading for an exit, with Football Transfers reporting that he is ‘to leave in 2026’.

Salah is coming off one of his best seasons for Liverpool as he inspired his side’s Premier League triumph and earned plenty of individual accolades.

The experienced forward’s future was in doubt for most of last season as he was in the final year of his contract, though he eventually decided to commit his future to Liverpool by penning a new two-year deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk were in the same boat and while the former has left for Real Madrid, Liverpool’s captain joined Salah in signing a new two-year contract.

However, Football Transfers claim Salah ‘will leave’ Liverpool next year as he is ‘ready’ for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The report adds:

‘Long coveted by the Saudi Pro League, which sees him as a marquee signing, serious interest earlier this year came from the Gulf. FootballTransfers understands that Salah will leave the Reds in the summer, and is likely to take up an offer from Saudi. ‘Indeed, Liverpool have spent more than €300 million in the transfer market, largely in preparation for the superstar’s exit.’

Ibrahima Konate is another Liverpool star who could move elsewhere next year as he is the most valuable footballer who is due to become a free agent in 2026.

The France international is attracting serious interest from Real Madrid, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming they have ‘already finalised their first signing for 2026’ as Xabi Alonso ‘wants Konate no matter what’.

The report claims: