Liverpool ‘prepare new offer’ for player ‘just as important as Isak’ as Reds star ‘not totally convincing’

Liverpool are readying a new offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as Reds are “not totally convinced” by Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

The Reds are still on the lookout for more new faces before the summer transfer window shuts in less than a month from now.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has emerged as a key target for Liverpool after the Sweden international made it clear that he wants to leave St James’ Park for Anfield.

Liverpool made a bid of £110m, which was knocked back by the Magpies, and widespread reports were told that the Reds now don’t plan to bid again for Isak.

However, others have claimed that Liverpool will make an offer if it becomes clear that Newcastle will open the door to a move before the end of the window.

Their other big target seems to be Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi with the England international impressing Liverpool over the last couple of seasons.

The Reds are looking to bring in some competition for Virgil van Dijk and Konate at centre-back and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool “will decide on defender soon”.

Romano said in his GiveMeSport newsletter: “Yes, still a possibility to see him leaving Palace this season. Liverpool will decide on defender soon.”

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown claims that Liverpool are “not totally convinced” by Konate and want Guehi to shore up their defence.

He also made clear that the Reds “regard Guehi as just as important as Isak in terms of the benefit to their squad” this summer while Football Insider insist Liverpool are ‘preparing to make a fresh offer’ for the Crystal Palace defender.

Brown told Football Insider: “All of the talk at Liverpool has been about Isak at the moment. But from what I’m told, Marc Guehi is still very much on their radar and I’d expect them to make a move before the end of the window.

“I think they regard Guehi as just as important as Isak in terms of the benefit to their squad. They’re not totally convinced about Konate, he makes too many errors and could be on his way out when his contract runs out next year.

“They’ve let Jarell Quansah go, and Joe Gomez isn’t going to be the long-term answer at centre-back.

“If they’re going for every trophy available to them, they can’t afford to take chances at the back, and Guehi would represent a very good addition for them.

“He’d be a top signing and I expect they’ll be ready to make a move at some stage.”