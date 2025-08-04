Ornstein reveals Newcastle ‘understand a deal might have to be done’ with Liverpool for Isak

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle now “understand a deal might have to be done” with Liverpool for Alexander Isak this summer.

Liverpool were given encouragement recently when Isak made it clear to the Magpies board that he wanted to leave St James’ Park and move to Anfield.

The Reds responded by sending a bid worth £110m plus add-ons but Newcastle decided to reject that as they look for around £150m for the Sweden international.

There were widespread rumours claiming that Liverpool would not bid again this summer for Isak but other reports indicate they will do a deal if Newcastle concede to letting him go.

And now The Athletic journalist Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle are now coming round to the idea of selling him if they receive “the right financial offer”.

Ornstein told BBC Radio Five Live: “I think it has come to the point where Newcastle understand a deal might have to be done, provided they get the right financial offer.

“And I suspect they probably will considering Liverpool’s apparent commitment to this and Isak’s determination but the PIF will not roll over regarding this, they’ll want the circumstances to be right for them and that involves a high quality replacement coming in for them, the first choice is Benjamin Sesko, but the issue with that is competition from Manchester United & the financial package…

“If they don’t get someone in I don’t see how they will be willing to release Isak, however, there are 4 weeks so there is time and scope for a replacement to be sorted and for Newcastle to accept an offer providing it is at the right financial level.

“Newcastle did not want to be in this position but Isak’s representatives have made it clear to Newcastle that they would be departing this summer so for all parties a solution needs to be found as the current situation cannot continue.”

Former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson is surprised that Newcastle have allowed Isak to make them “look very weak” over Liverpool’s pursuit of the striker.

Borson told Football Insider: “They have got a big decision to make with Isak whether they just say, ‘you’re not going’. They don’t seem to be willing to do that at the moment. I mean, I’m very surprised that they’re not doing that.

“But they seem to be having the worst of all worlds, where he’s training at Sociedad. He’s making them look very weak in this negotiation.

“Liverpool are just sitting it out very relaxed, trying to see whether they can ship out Nunez.

“Napoli are now in funds with the €75million (£65.3million) that they’ve got from Osimhen, so maybe they get Napoli to make a move.

“It’s great for Liverpool and terrible for Newcastle.”

When asked about Isak’s potential return to training, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe issued a defiant response: “You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad. You have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.

“Of course I’d like him to be [in training], but whether he will I don’t know at this moment in time.”