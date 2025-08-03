Liverpool could ‘step up interest’ in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo if they can’t get a deal for Alexander Isak over the line, according to reports.

The Reds have made good progress in the summer transfer window so far, signing six players, including Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool recently received a good market opportunity as Newcastle United striker Isak told the Magpies that he wants to leave St James’ Park and join the Reds this summer.

After a enquiries earlier in the summer, Liverpool decided to make a £110m official offer last week, which was rejected by a reluctant Newcastle.

Liverpool have now claimed that they won’t bid again for Isak this summer but Fabrizio Romano has put that down to part of a “plan” to get the Geordies’ fee down.

The Reds, as well as other Premier League clubs, have been linked to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo this summer and now Football Insider senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims that Liverpool could go for the Brazilian if they miss out on Isak.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I think it’s unlikely as we stand right now.

“All of Liverpool’s focus is on Alexander Isak, they’re prioritising that move and trying to get a deal done with Newcastle, which won’t be easy to do.

“The only way they could get Rodrygo is if they don’t land Isak, then maybe they will step up their interest in the Brazilian.

“Rodrygo’s position at Madrid has been the subject of speculation all summer, he barely played at the Club World Cup which has heightened the speculation.

“Xabi Alonso still is counting on Rodrygo and he’s a part of his plans.

“As it stands, Liverpool have put a deal for Rodrygo on the back-burner as they’re putting all of their efforts into signing Isak. If they were to get Isak, it would end their interest in Rodrygo.

“So as we stand right now, I expect Rodrygo to remain at Real Madrid. But he is a world-beater and Liverpool will go for him if they can’t get Isak.”

O’Rourke added: “There needs to be a resolution on this soon for Newcastle’s sake. It’s been a really difficult window for Eddie Howe for all sorts of reasons, they’ve missed out on other players, if they were to lose Isak it would be a huge blow.

“But the whole saga is casting a shadow over Newcastle going into the new Premier League season. Newcastle are within their rights, he’s on a long-term contract and they want big, big money for him.

“If the player has his heart set on moving elsewhere, Newcastle will have to reluctantly move him on and try to bring in a replacement. It’s going to drag on, but the player is obviously unhappy and wants to move to Liverpool.

“Newcastle are trying to get top dollar for him, so talks are ongoing between the two clubs and between Isak’s representatives and Newcastle to see if a resolution can be made.

“For everybody involved, they want to get it resolved as soon as possible.

“The longer it drags on, it’s going to leave a cloud hanging over Newcastle and a bit of an atmosphere around the training ground as well.

“Eddie Howe, reluctantly, will be willing to let Isak move on if his heart isn’t with the club any more and then they can use the money to strengthen his squad.”