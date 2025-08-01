Alexander Isak holds his hands in the air towards the crowd.

Liverpool will not bid again for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after their first offer was rejected, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Premier League champions made their opening offer for Isak on Friday, after raising funds through the £65million sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

The bid was reportedly worth £110m plus add-ons. Newcastle don’t want to sell the Swedish international but may feel inclined to accept an offer if it reaches £150m.

Eddie Howe also wants to have a replacement through the door before allowing the 25-year-old to leave.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool will return with a second offer for Isak. However, reliable journalist Jacobs says that is not the case.

In a surprising update on Friday afternoon, the transfer expert said the Reds “have no plans as it stands to bid again” for Isak in the summer transfer window.

This is down to the “nature of Newcastle’s rebuttal”, with their pursuit of the striker “regarded as futile unless” the northeast club “change their stance” — which seems unlikely.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window.

“Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer. Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool.

“Offer rejected as £110m.”

Isak did not travel to Asia for Newcastle’s pre-season tour, with the club claiming the striker was nursing a thigh problem.

In order to push through a move, Isak has reportedly turned down two contract offers and is training at the facilities of his former club, Real Sociedad.

He’s burning bridges to help facilitate an agreement with the Anfield club, but a transfer is unlikely to materialise now, if Jacobs is correct.

Newcastle expert Keith Downie added earlier on Friday that he expects Isak’s future to be decided before the Premier League season kicks off on August 15.

“It is in the region of £110m, plus add-ons. It doesn’t reach £120m,” Downie told Sky Sports. “That is the offer from Liverpool.

“Newcastle’s valuation is £150m and they don’t have a replacement lined up. They want a top-level striker to come in.

“My feeling is this needs to be sorted swiftly. I don’t see it dragging on until the end of August, purely because of the numbers involved.

“Now that they have put a formal offer in, it is more likely that it will get done.

“Newcastle cannot allow this to drag on into the football season. I think we have a resolution before August 16.”

READ MORE: Every Premier League transfer and release confirmed in the summer of 2025