Newcastle ‘go back in’ to hijack Liverpool deal as Howe ‘holds Isak crisis talks’

Newcastle United are back in the race to sign Liverpool transfer target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer, according to reports.

The Geordies are looking to add to their three transfers so far this summer with Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Antonito Cordero all joining.

Newcastle have already missed out on numerous targets so far this summer with the Magpies also now facing pressure to sell Alexander Isak after the Swede made it clear that he wants to leave.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently looking at getting a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko over the line, which would potentially clear a path for Isak to leave.

They also want a new centre-back with The Times claiming that the Magpies ‘go back in’ for Crystal Palace defender Guehi with Newcastle looking to ‘revive their interest’ in the England international.

Newcastle ‘could leave it late in the transfer window’ to make their move for Guehi as they look to knock Palace down to £40m for the centre-back, as they are unwilling to spend £50m.

Liverpool are ‘also interested but do not want to pay such a high fee’ either with Guehi now in the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park.

The Times adds that Newcastle boss Howe ‘will hold crisis talks’ with Isak on Monday as he looks to find a temporary resolution to his situation at the club.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer reckons the Magpies should now “get what you can” for Isak “and get him out” of the club.

Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: “No, I’m not angry at all towards him. I understand how football works, I know what happens in and around the game.

“I probably understand his mentality. Do I like it? Do I understand it? Probably two different things.

“But I know what football is about and I know how it works, and obviously Liverpool have been into him or his agent.

“I just thought it might have happened next year and if it really is impossible for Eddie to turn him around and he says no, and it sounds like that is the case, I want him to be out now, you get your big money for him, whoever’s prepared to pay that and you get other people in, hopefully beforehand, and then you move on.

“As I said, no individual is bigger than any football club, and if he doesn’t want to be there, fine, get what you can and get him out and say thanks very much for the memories, off you go.”

