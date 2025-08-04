Benjamin Sesko has told both Manchester United and Newcastle he only wants to join them

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has utilised an interesting play for his next transfer as he has reportedly told two interested sides, Manchester United and Newcastle, that he ‘only wants to join them’.

Sesko has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs this summer. It looked like he could have landed at last season’s second-placed side Arsenal, before they instead opted for Viktor Gyokeres.

Sesko has since been pursued by Newcastle and Man Utd. The former club might need a new striker amid uncertainty over the future of Alexander Isak, while United’s starting striker options severely underwhelmed last season.

It seems neither side truly knows where Sesko’s head is at, though, as he has made an interesting play, according to Bild.

The report states Sesko has ‘told both clubs he only wants to join them’. All sides are now said to be putting pressure on him, though.

Newcastle are said to want clarity ‘quickly’ and have set a ‘short deadline’ for the potential transfer. Though he is said to have told them he wants to join, Sesko is apparently ‘slightly favouring’ United.

After a total package worth £69.6million was rejected by Leipzig from Newcastle – the right total but wanted in one go, without add-ons – it’s been reported United are willing match it.

That is supported by the Bild report, but it states they are ‘expected’ to make the offer only when Sesko rejects Newcastle and ‘commits’ to the Red Devils.

But Sesko needs United to guarantee that they can financially support the deal, which is not guaranteed, because they still need to sell players in order to do so.

Leipzig, meanwhile, want things settled soon so they can sign a replacement if they need to do so, with Romulo Cardoso and Fabio Silva named as potential successors.

Reports have shrouded United’s move for Sesko in further doubt, with the finances surely not available if they can confirm the deal they want.

It’s been reported that United want to make a ‘monumental offer’ for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, which would see them allocate ‘their entire summer budget’ to the signing of the superstar winger.

However, that seems fanciful, as it’s suggested they’re preparing a €200million (£174m) offer. United almost certainly do not have that to spend, given it’s know they’ll have to sell to buy any more players, so that move seems very unlikely.

