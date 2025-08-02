Benjamin Sesko has been linked with Man Utd and Newcastle.

RB Leipzig have rejected Newcastle United’s bid for Benjamin Sesko as it ‘fell short’ of their valuation, says David Ornstein.

Newcastle offered Leipzig £65.5million plus £4.3m in add-ons on Saturday, which was believed to meet the demands set by the Bundesliga outfit.

Ornstein revealed earlier this week that Leipzig’s demands were £65.5m up front, plus £4.3m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause included.

Manchester United are also interested in signing Sesko this summer, but may need to sell players before making an offer.

Newcastle’s interest comes following Alexander Isak’s decision to pursue a move to Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side failed with a £110m bid for the 25-year-old on Friday.

Getting Sesko through the door would be a huge boost for the Reds, with the Slovenian identified as the Magpies’ top choice to replace Isak.

United’s interest complicates matters, and they will be delighted that Newcastle have failed with their opening offer.

On Saturday evening, Ornstein reported that Leipzig have deemed the bid ‘insufficient’, likely because there was no sell-on clause included.

It’s claimed that the 22-year-old ‘is yet to make a firm decision on his preferred destination’ amid interest from the Magpies and Red Devils.

The report on The Athletic states:

Isak has been training at his former club, Real Sociedad, this week after pulling out of Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia due to a ‘thigh problem’.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has admitted that he found out about his striker’s whereabouts through social media.

“From my situation I am very much removed from what was happening back home,” Howe said in a press conference.

“I was made aware of a bid yesterday and that bid was turned down all before I even heard about it. People back in England are dealing with the situation.

“I really don’t know what happens next. From our perspective, we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.

“It is difficult because you don’t know what is going to happen. There can be all sorts of talk and hypothetical situations but then you are dealing with reality.

“The reality is we had the first bid from Liverpool yesterday. I believe that was turned down, from this point onwards let’s see what happens.

“I have no idea to try to predict that. In terms of trying to upset players, from my perspective, we can only talk about us, we try to do things the right way, signing players is always complex, we just try to do what we think is right.

“I can’t talk about other clubs, that is not for me to say.”

