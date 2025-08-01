Man Utd ‘set to win’ Sesko chase with ‘internal confidence’ down to two key reasons

Manchester United are ‘confident’ they will beat Premier League rivals Newcastle United to the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

The Magpies and Red Devils are both incredibly interested in signing the Slovenian international, with Leipzig reportedly asking for £65million guaranteed, plus add-ons and a percentage of a future sale.

Newcastle quickly identified Sesko as their top choice to replace wantaway striker Alexander Isak, who is wanted by Premier League champions Liverpool.

United, meanwhile, want to recruit a new centre-forward after another difficult season for Rasmus Hojlund.

Ruben Amorim’s side have also been linked with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but appear to have picked the 22-year-old as their top striker target.

They might have been inadvertently boosted on Friday, with Newcastle turning down a £110m bid from Liverpool for Isak.

Liverpool are not expected to make a second bid for the 25-year-old Sweden striker, who did not travel to Asia for Newcastle’s pre-season tour.

It’s unlikely that the Geordies will sign Sesko if Isak isn’t sold, though Eddie Howe does want to sign another striker. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a target, but the Bees have told Newcastle he’ll cost at least £50m.

If Newcastle are no longer in the race to sign the Leipzig youngster, then United will have a free run at him and will become the strong favourites to win the race for his signature.

Even before it emerged that Liverpool won’t return with an improved offer for Isak, it was reported by United in Focus correspondent Graeme Bailey that there is an ‘internal confidence’ at Old Trafford that ‘they are set to win the chase for Sesko’.

Indeed, Bailey claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Red Devils are ‘very happy with how talks have gone in recent days’, though ‘they will not get ahead of themselves’.

Bailey told United in Focus: “During their talks Sesko confirmed that a lack of Champions League football this season was not a problem to him as the long-term project and the chance to work with Ruben Amorim were the major draws.

“I can also reveal that United made it clear to Sesko’s people that they are aware of the size of deal that would be required to land him and that they would not have entered into talks without that consideration.

“United are confident, there is no denying that but they are waiting – they also know that Newcastle have put forward a very strong case.”

Even without Champions League football, United are still able to lure the brightest of talents. Newcastle, meanwhile, are in disarray, but are willing to offer Isak a new contract.

As well as negotiating for Sesko, United are working on player sales, with Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all available.