‘Very optimistic’ Man Utd ‘assume a transfer’ will go through as Amorim hails ‘dynamite’ potential signing

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is excited at the prospect of Benjamin Sesko joining with the Red Devils ‘very optimistic’ a deal will get done, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new striker this summer after already bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to improve their attack.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the table.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund faced a lot of criticism for only scoring seven Premier League goals between them last season and Man Utd have made a new striker their priority.

Former Ipswich Town star Liam Delap was understood to be a target early in the transfer window before he moved to Chelsea and now RB Leipzig’s Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have emerged as the main two strikers on their radar.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Friday that Man Utd have contacted RB Leipzig about their willingness to bid for Sesko this summer.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd score highly, Newcastle slammed in 25/26 Premier League away and third kit rankings

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have made direct contact with RB Leipzig to inform them they are prepared to bid for Benjamin Sesko, but only if they have encouragement from the player, who says: ‘OK, I want to join you,’” Romano says.

“Newcastle are ready to match whatever is needed with Leipzig and the player. Man Utd are ready to bid, which is different. But this move from Man Utd is part of the strategy to show the player they are serious and that they are ready for business and can really do it.

“Now the story enters an important stage. It’s going to be on Sesko to decide what he wants to do: Newcastle or Man Utd. So he’ll talk with his agent and family about his future. Sesko will now seriously start deciding what he wants to do.”

And another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, claimed that Man Utd are now ‘frontrunners’ to sign the Slovenia international ahead of Newcastle this summer.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Five desperate Man Utd transfers to follow £69m Benjamin Sesko signing as Chelsea, Aston Villa profit

👉 La Liga star rejects Man Utd as Arsenal ‘distance’ themselves from deal to focus on two PL stars

👉 Man Utd: Next signing after Sesko revealed amid fresh Romano update as ‘spending to continue’

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Manchester United frontrunners for Benjamin Sesko after positive talks this week. Sesko keen to join even without European football this season. #NUFC fear Sesko is going to Old Trafford despite remaining in talks. Deal still complicated by Leipzig’s asking price, as #AFC also found earlier in the window. €75m plus add-ons quoted to clubs.’

Despite reports that Man Utd boss Amorim wanted to sign Aston Villa’s Watkins ahead of Sesko, The Sun claims that the Portuguese head coach is excited by the latter’s potential arrival.

The newspaper wrote: ‘Amorim is said to believe Sesko could be the “dynamite” United are missing from their line leader.

‘But he also believes that the presence of Sesko will prove the spur Hojlund requires to overcome his doubts and mature into a top class alternative.’

And now German journalist Christopher Michel has written on Absolut Fussball that Man Utd are ‘very optimistic about negotiations with Sesko and the club’ and they ‘already assume a transfer’ will go through.