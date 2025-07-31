Ruben Amorim and Man Utd have work to do this summer.

The Manchester United push to sign Benjamin Sesko ahead of Newcastle is not being ‘driven’ by Ruben Amorim, who ‘prefers’ an alternative.

United completed the signings of Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon early in the window before dragging their feet to get a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line.

A new striker is now their priority, with RB Leipzig’s Sesko emerging as their top target, though Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are still of interest to the Red Devils.

Newcastle have made the early running in the race to sign Sesko but now Man Utd have made their move to ‘open formal talks’ today in order to get a deal done.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘#MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. #NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

Before The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd are now ‘prioritising a move’ for Sesko with the journalist adding that ‘Alexander Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park’ has ‘accelerated the actions’ of the Red Devils to get a deal done.

Ornstein added: ‘Watkins has admirers at Old Trafford but Villa told United early in the window that the 29-year-old is not for sale and are adamant he is staying. The United hierarchy are reluctant to pay what they thought it may have taken for Villa to consider doing business.’

A report on Wednesday claimed that ‘the feeling inside Newcastle is that Sesko is likely to go to Manchester United’.

‘Newcastle are continuing to pursue deals for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. However, the feeling inside the club is that Sesko is likely to go to Manchester United, which would be a huge frustration given they are so keen on the Slovenian. ‘That, though, could potentially pave the way for a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who is on Newcastle’s shortlist. So is Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, but several others are ahead of him at present.’

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs confirmed in a talkSPORT report that United have indeed ‘opened talks for Sesko’ and have ‘sent a delegation to Germany to meet RB Leipzig officials’, with the 22-year-old ‘favouring a move to Old Trafford’.

Chief negotiator Matt Hargreaves ‘arrived a few days ago’ as United are ‘aware they have to move fast’ to beat Newcastle to the Slovenian, with both Premier League clubs ‘believing they can get a deal done for €70m [£60m].

It’s claimed the move for Sesko is being ‘driven’ by head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, with Amorim ‘preferring’ Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The report adds: