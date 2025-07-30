Man Utd have begun ‘formal talks’ to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig after sending ‘a secret delegation to Germany’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new striker this summer after already bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to improve their attack.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the table.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund faced a lot of criticism for only scoring seven Premier League goals between them last season and Man Utd have made a new striker their priority.

Former Ipswich Town star Liam Delap was understood to be a target early in the transfer window before he moved to Chelsea and now RB Leipzig’s Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have emerged as the main two strikers on their radar.

Newcastle have made the early running in the race to sign Sesko but now Man Utd have made their move to ‘open formal talks’ today in order to get a deal done.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘#MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. #NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

Before The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd are now ‘prioritising a move’ for Sesko with the journalist adding that ‘Alexander Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park’ has ‘accelerated the actions’ of the Red Devils to get a deal done.

Ornstein added: ‘Watkins has admirers at Old Trafford but Villa told United early in the window that the 29-year-old is not for sale and are adamant he is staying. The United hierarchy are reluctant to pay what they thought it may have taken for Villa to consider doing business.’

In more good news for Man Utd fans, there is news from Newcastle that ‘the feeling inside the club is that Sesko is likely to go to Manchester United’.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope wrote in his latest column: ‘Newcastle are continuing to pursue deals for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. However, the feeling inside the club is that Sesko is likely to go to Manchester United, which would be a huge frustration given they are so keen on the Slovenian.

‘That, though, could potentially pave the way for a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who is on Newcastle’s shortlist. So is Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, but several others are ahead of him at present.’

Rio Ferdinand may not be happy though as the Man Utd legend was hoping that the Red Devils would make a move for Watkins over Sesko.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “If you get Watkins, you’ve got guaranteed 15-20 goals really and then you’ve got that with Cunha and you’ve got that with Mbeumo.

“Not completely guaranteed, but you’ve got double figures all the way up front.

“Bear in mind, we were 16th in terms of goals scored last season and these lot are getting you minimum 40 goals between them.”

Ferdinand added: “The only difference is that Rasmus came in and had inexperience around him in terms of [Alejandro] Garnacho one side and Amad [Diallo] the other, for instance, most of the time.

“If Sesko comes in, he’s got two players that have played Premier League, scored goals in the Premier League and backed up by Bruno [Fernandes] so I think it’s a different dynamic that he comes into.

“But the uncertainty worries me a little bit. Can he adapt to this league?”

Ferdinand continued: “I wanted a striker with experience so he wouldn’t be my first-choice, obviously, even now.

“But if Manchester United buy him and Newcastle go and get a number nine, does that mean [Alexander] Isak stays at Newcastle and Liverpool don’t get Isak?

“Liverpool’s transfer window has been nothing short of exceptional so far.”