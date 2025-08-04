Man Utd ‘ready to match’ Newcastle’s offer for Sesko as ‘deadline’ for decision emerges

Man Utd are willing to match Newcastle’s offer for Benjamin Sesko with both clubs keen to wrap up a deal for the RB Leipzig striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to improve their forward line further after bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing in 15th position in the table.

They had been interested in Liam Delap before he moved to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window and now they have chosen to focus their attention on Sesko over Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Newcastle have had a bid worth €80m rejected by RB Leipzig for Sesko as the Bundesliga club were not happy with the structure of the deal despite the Magpies reaching their valuation.

And Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze claims that Man Utd are prepared to ‘match’ the €80m asking price and Leipzig ‘would welcome a possible bidding war’.

Hinze wrote on X: ‘Further talks regarding Benjamin Sesko took place last night and have been continuing since this morning. Sesko’s agents are still in Leipzig. Negotiations are ongoing. As reported: Manchester United are ready to match Newcastle’s offer.

‘Everything depends on Sesko. A top situation for Leipzig, who would welcome a possible bidding war. Newcastle’s offer was attractive for Leipzig – but the payment structure would need to be adjusted.’

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough striker Jan Aage Fjortoft, who now works for Viaplay and ESPN, insists that there has now been talk of a ‘deadline’ for Sesko to give his decision on who he wants to join.

Fjortoft also took to X: ‘Re: Benjamin Sesko Several meetings have taken place in Leipzig today- both internal discussions at RB Leipzig to plan the best possible strategy, and talks between Sesko’s camp and the club.

‘After missing out on European competitions last season, RB Leipzig want to rebuild, and to do so, they need funds. The club sees three players- Openda, Simons, and Sesko- as key assets who could bring in significant transfer fees.

‘There has been little movement regarding Openda. Simons has been strongly linked with Chelsea, but there is growing frustration over the lack of progress in the talks. The are also fears that keeping both Openda and Simons could lead to unrest within the squad.

‘Sesko’s situation is clearer. Newcastle United and Manchester United both view him as a striker who could take them to the next level. RB Leipzig know that, should he stay, Sesko would remain a model professional with a great attitude.

‘However, bids in the region of €75m must be taken seriously, and discussions are ongoing over the best strategy. This evening, there has been talk of the clubs setting a deadline for Sesko’s decision.

‘From the English clubs’ perspective, this makes sense- they need clarity to either move forward or walk away. Both Newcastle and Manchester United have alternative targets and cannot wait indefinitely.

‘I believe a decision must be made in the coming days. Newcastle need confirmation that they have a genuine chance to sign him, while Manchester United must demonstrate that they can fund the deal. As I’ve said before, Sesko’s first choice is Manchester United. However, he needs to be convinced that the club can actually get the deal done.’