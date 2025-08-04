Newcastle owners put ‘wheels in motion’ to pave way for Isak to join Liverpool

Newcastle owners PIF have put the ‘wheels in motion’ on a deal that could see Alexander Isak make a move to Liverpool, according to reports.

The Magpies rejected a £110m offer from the Reds last week for Isak after months of speculation that the Premier League champions could bid for the Sweden international.

Widespread reports following that rejection claimed that Liverpool have now decided to pull out of negotiations over a deal and won’t bid again this summer.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Liverpool will be ready to swoop if Newcastle can get a deal over the line for a top striker.

Romano said on his YouTube channel over the weekend: “Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘this is the price’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘let’s negotiate again next week’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘the player is untouchable’. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, [it] would be pointless to go and send bids every day, every hour for Isak.

“But internally Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still [the] beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window.

“Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position, especially because of one reason: the only way for the Alexander Isak deal to happen this summer is if Newcastle find a top striker on the market, top striker, and decide internally to let Isak go to Liverpool. That’s the only way.

“Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains on his on his position.”

Liverpool are looking to raise money for further transfers this summer after Luis Diaz was sold to Bayern Munich for a fee of around €75m.

The Reds want to offload Darwin Nunez, who has fallen down the pecking order under Arne Slot, and now Saudi Pro League side are stepping up their efforts to land the Uruguay international.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that Newcastle owners PIF, who also possess Al-Hilal among their portfolio of clubs, have identified Nunez as their ‘priority target’ for the summer at the Saudi club.

After showing interest in Victor Osimhen, as well as Premier League targets Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak, Al-Hilal are now clear that they want Liverpool striker Nunez.

Ornstein adds: ‘But given Osimhen has joined Galatasaray, while Isak and Sesko look unattainable, Nunez is emerging as Al Hilal’s main focus and internally they have accelerated plans to push for the Uruguay international’s signing.

‘Although Liverpool are yet to receive a bid, the interest has been registered and the wheels are in motion at Al Hilal’s end.’

The money Liverpool receive for Nunez will help them secure Newcastle striker Isak this summer, while also leaving a hole in the squad to sign another striker.

And Newcastle legend Alan Shearer reckons the Magpies should “get him out” and move on from Isak after the Sweden international privately made it clear that he wants to go.

Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: “No, I’m not angry at all towards him. I understand how football works, I know what happens in and around the game.

“I probably understand his mentality. Do I like it? Do I understand it? Probably two different things.

“But I know what football is about and I know how it works, and obviously Liverpool have been into him or his agent.

“I just thought it might have happened next year and if it really is impossible for Eddie to turn him around and he says no, and it sounds like that is the case, I want him to be out now, you get your big money for him, whoever’s prepared to pay that and you get other people in, hopefully beforehand, and then you move on.

“As I said, no individual is bigger than any football club, and if he doesn’t want to be there, fine, get what you can and get him out and say thanks very much for the memories, off you go.”