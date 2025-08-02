Liverpool flop ‘first-choice’ transfer target for Euro giants with Man Utd striker also ‘on the list’

Italian giants AC Milan have entered the race to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, reportedly making him their ‘first-choice’ target in attack.

Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool this summer after the club signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69million.

The Uruguayan has endured a frustrating time at Anfield, scoring 25 goals in 95 Premier League appearances.

Nunez cost the Reds an initial £64m when he joined from Benfica in June 2022, with potential add-ons and bonuses taking the fee to £84m. That would have been a club-record fee for Liverpool if they hadn’t just spent £100m on Florian Wirtz.

It was reported in July that the Premier League champions want £70m for the 26-year-old, which is a wildly unrealistic asking price that no club has come close to offering.

Napoli were heavily linked with the striker before signing the much cheaper Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese.

Since then, it’s mainly been Juventus and Saudi Arabia linked with a move for Nunez, with the latter appearing to be the most realistic option.

However, it’s now being reported that Milan are interested in signing Nunez.

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the Liverpool striker is Milan’s ‘first choice for the attack’ and are ‘making an attempt’ to sign him.

In a short and sweet article, Di Marzio claims that ‘negotiations remain difficult’, with Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, and Stade Rennes’ Arnaud Kalimuendo ‘also on the list’.

Al Hilal’s interest in Nunez is mentioned, although the Rossoneri ‘have already spoken to the player’ and the Saudi Pro League champions are yet to ‘submit an official offer’.

The report states:

AC Milan are making an attempt to sign the Liverpool-owned striker, who is their first choice for the Rossoneri’s attack. Milan’s first choice for attack is Darwin Nuñez. The Rossoneri have made an attempt to sign the Liverpool player, but negotiations remain difficult. The Uruguayan represents a first choice for Igli Tare, who is pushing and wants to test the class of ’99 as much as possible. Kalimuendo, Vlahovic and Hojlund are also on the list. The negotiations remain complicated. Al Hilal are also interested in Nuñez , but Milan have already spoken to the player. The Arab club hasn’t yet submitted an official offer, but they remain vigilant about the striker.

Liverpool’s recent sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65m helped fund the club’s opening bid of £110m for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies swiftly rejected the offer and Arne Slot’s side reportedly won’t return with an improved bid.

Newcastle don’t want to sell but would be prepared to discuss a transfer worth £150m. Isak scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League games last season.

