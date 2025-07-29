Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Liverpool striker signing as Juventus open talks for Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Juventus.

Liverpool have got another striker signing over the line this month as Salford City star Will Wright is set to join the Reds, according to reports.

The Reds have already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike this summer, as well as back-up goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Liverpool have thrown their full weight behind Arne Slot after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

But Liverpool aren’t done there with rumours that they will attempt to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle before the transfer deadline in a British record deal.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on July 16 that the Reds were ‘pushing’ to sign Salford City striker Wright.

Jacobs said on social media: ‘Liverpool pushing to sign Salford City striker Will Wright for a six-figure sum. Several Premier League clubs interested, but #LFC currently in advanced talks.’

And now Jacobs has confirmed that the Merseysiders have now ‘won the race’ to sign Wright despite Arsenal’s late attempts to hijack a deal.

Jacobs wrote on X on Tuesday: ‘Liverpool have won the race for Will Wright after making an improved offer to Salford City. Arsenal tried to hijack to the deal, and initially outbid #LFC. Liverpool eventually able to reach a club-to-club agreement.’

While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ to the Wright deal and gave details of the contract agreement.

Romano said on X: ‘Will Wright completed second part of medical as new Liverpool player from Salford City. Contract until June 2028, three year deal… and here we go.’

Luis Diaz is set to complete his medical at Bayern Munich today as the Colombia international moves closer to a €75m transfer from Liverpool.

And the Reds are also looking to offload Darwin Nunez this summer after the Uruguayan fell down the pecking order under Slot last campaign.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that Juventus have ‘asked Liverpool for information on the Darwin Nunez situation’ as they also ‘continue talks’ over a permanent deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus are attempting to strike a permanent deal for Kolo Muani with ‘a new loan with obligation to buy next summer’ the most likely outcome.

The Old Lady are ‘also sounding out other alternatives for the attack and in the last few hours reached out to Liverpool’ over a potential deal for Nunez.

Juventus’ Serie A rivals Napoli ‘were put off by the €50m asking price, but Juventus are hoping to take advantage of and swoop for the Uruguay international.’