Liverpool: ‘Furious’ Isak ‘checks out’ at Newcastle as Reds ‘ready British club-record offer’

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak ‘checked out’ months ago at St James’ Park as Liverpool line up a deal for the striker this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already made huge strides in the summer transfer market by adding four quality signings to their already stacked title-winning squad.

Liverpool have put their full support behind Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike all arriving.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez look likely to leave this summer, raising lots of money for a potential pursuit of Newcastle striker Isak, who has reportedly asked the Magpies if he can leave this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reiterated the news on his YouTube channel on Sunday: “I can confirm that the decision has been made on player side. Alexander Isak wants to leave Newcastle this summer. The player has been clear with the club this week, after having several conversations with his agents to make a final decision on his future. Now, Alexander is very clear. He wants to go.”

Romano added: “First point, he feels that now there is a really important club like Liverpool competing to win every single title next season with a fantastic squad, offering the opportunity to put important money on the table.”

That comes after Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope revealed that Liverpool are now “readying” a huge offer to convince Newcastle to let Isak leave.

Hope said: “My information is that Liverpool are readying a British club-record offer. Alexander Isak and his people know this, he’s at home on Tyneside nursing his thigh, but you guys read between the lines.

“These are some of the conversations I’ve had this morning with people close to the situation.

“There is always a good time to sell a player and while the preference is to keep Alexander Isak, but Isak himself wants to move on, he doesn’t want to play in the UCL, he wants to win it.

“If Liverpool are going to do a deal this summer, they’re going to have to pay the money. They really are. There’s no, just because Isak wants to go, cheap deal to be done here.

“They’ve got to come up with that British record and then some. It’s got to be in the region of £150m. If that happens, do I think we’d see a deal and Isak will move? Yes, I do. And I know that some of his teammates suspect that too.

“I’m not going to sit on the fence here and I’m happy to be wrong, but do I think he will go? Yes, I think he probably will. A lot still needs to happen for that to be the case, but my latest information is that: Alexander Isak wants to go, Liverpool want him, they are readying a British record offer, even though that may involve selling one of Diaz or Nunez. If that’s the case, Newcastle have a decision to make.

“They’d rather not sell and find a way to keep the player, but it might just make sense all round to do the deal. So, that’s where we are.”

And writing in his Newcastle column for the Daily Mail, Hope has also revealed that Isak was ‘furious’ with sporting director Paul Mitchell – who left his role at the end of June – after the Magpies ‘reneged on’ a new contract last summer.

Hope wrote: ‘The Swede was told that the salary he wanted, and expected, would not be forthcoming. An accountancy decision, yes, but one that failed to account for the human reaction at the other end of it.

‘Isak was said to be furious and, when Eddie Howe spoke last season of ‘an unsettled dressing room’ coming out of the summer, this was no doubt one of the grievances within it.’

Hope adds that ‘there was a feeling among some that he was starting to check out’ after he pulled out of their match against Arsenal towards the end of the season ‘citing muscle fatigue’.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe did little to convince fans that Isak will remain at St James’Park this summer but insisted that he’d “love him to continue his journey” with the Magpies.

Howe said on Saturday: “Of course there’s things going on behind the scenes. He will be aware he’s in the news every day, and I’m sure that’s not easy for anyone in that situation.

“Conversations that happen between Alex and the club or Alex and myself will stay private for obvious reasons. We do share a really good relationship with him.

“He’s been magnificent for us since he’s joined. He’s very popular in the dressing room and we’d love him to continue his journey at Newcastle.”