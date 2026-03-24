Isak ‘asks’ agent to find move away from Liverpool as ‘preferred’ transfer emerges

Alexander Isak is being linked with a move away from Anfield.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has asked his agents to find him a move away from Anfield in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds have been in poor form this season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently fifth in the table after losing 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool invested over £400m in the summer transfer window as they looked to build on Slot’s success from last season, when he won the Premier League title.

However, their big-name signings have largely failed to help this term and have made them weaker in some ways, while Isak – who was signed from Newcastle United for a British record transfer fee of £125m.

Isak has been missing for Liverpool since early December after suffering a broken fibula, while he was also absent for four matches earlier in the season because of adductor pain.

Despite his injuries, there have been rumours that Isak is attracting interest from Spanish side Atletico Madrid as they prepare for Julian Alvarez’s potential departure.

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And now reports in Spain claim that Isak ‘has asked his agents to take him out of Liverpool’ with the former Newcastle striker ‘considering a change of scenery after less than a year’.

The Sweden international ‘has already made his decision clear to those close to him: he wants to leave the club’ and Isak is ‘beginning to look for an alternative’.

The report adds: ‘In this regard, the striker is clear about his ideal destination. Isak has asked his agents to initiate contact with Barça , a club that has shown interest in him in the past but never made a formal offer. The Swede believes that Barça’s style of play can enhance his qualities and offer him the leading role he isn’t finding in England.’

Isak is ‘willing to facilitate the transfer’ to the Catalan giants but the deal will be ‘anything but simple’ with Liverpool ‘not considering an easy exit, especially after having invested in him recently’.

The report concludes: ‘Everything will be in the hands of the Anfield board, who must decide between giving the player another chance or closing the book on the matter before it becomes a historic failure.’

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Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has urged supporters to give Isak time to get back to his best form when he returns from injury in the near future.

Owen told Casino.org: “Please don’t expect miracles immediately.

“From experience, coming back from a long injury is tough; to be conditioned and ready to play at the pace of the Premier League and Champions League is difficult.

“Isak was playing really well before the injury and his last touch was a goal for Liverpool away at Spurs where he looked really sharp.

“I am confident he will come back strong, but it does take time; you can pick up niggling injuries during your return. So it’s so important that he is well manged as he is such a huge talent.

“I hope he comes back and scores goals, which I have no doubt he is capable of, but don’t put too much pressure as the long lay out can be difficult.

“What you want is a good comeback from Isak between now and the end of the season and for him to be raring to go at the start of next season.”