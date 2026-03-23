Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso says it was “useless” for Federico Chiesa to remain with the Italy squad after the winger’s return after close to a two-year absence lasted a few minutes.

Chiesa was named in the Team of the Tournament at Euro 2020 after starring for the Azzurri on their way to winning the trophy, but his career has stalled both at club and international level.

He’s started just two Premier League games for Liverpool despite joining in the summer of 2024 and asked not to be considered for Italy selection for the last few squad before being called up at Gattuso prepared his side for the World Cup play-offs.

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Two defeats to Norway in qualifying means Italy need to beat Northern Ireland at home in Bergamo and then either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina away next week to reach the World Cup finals in North America and avoid going 16 years without competing at football’s showcase international tournament.

“It’s undeniable that there’s nervousness,” Gattuso said Monday. “Only someone without blood running through their veins wouldn’t feel it. But we need to do a good job of transmitting a lot of positivity.

“There are no alibis. It’s useless to think if we could have done better. The only thing we should be thinking about is Thursday’s game. Forget that we’ve won four World Cups, two Euros and an Olympic title. For us, the only game is Thursday’s.

“All of the players that are here today know what we’re playing for and how important it is.”

After joining the squad for the first time since Euro 2024, Chiesa left the Florence training base before the first training session following medical checks.

The Italian national team statement said: ‘In agreement with his club, he has left the squad.’

Gattuso added in his press conference: “He had some minor [phyisical] issues and we decided that it was useless for him to stay.”

The AC Milan legend said when he took over from Luciano Spalletti in June that injured players would stay with the squad to improve team spirit, and was asked why Chiesa has been sent home while Sandro Tonali, Gianluca Scamacca and Alessandro Bastoni are remaining with the team despite being unavailable for selection.

“Because not every player has the same frame of mind,” Gattuso said. “When I hear that someone is wavering that’s when I know I need to make a choice. We decided it together. He felt he wasn’t up to it and he went home. I need to accept it.”