Former Chelsea forward Joao Felix is ready to leave Al-Nassr and move to Manchester United, who themselves are keen on bringing him to Old Trafford, according to a Spanish report.

Felix had two different spells at Chelsea, first on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2023, before the London club decided to sign him on a permanent deal in 2024.

The Portugal international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or forward, failed to make a huge impact at Chelsea in either spell.

There was no surprise when Chelsea decided to sell Felix to Al-Nassr last summer, after the 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.

Felix has been a revelation at Al-Nassr, though, with the former Atletico star scoring 21 goals and giving 15 assists in 37 matches in all competitions this season, playing mainly as a second striker.

According to a Spanish report, Felix’s ‘devastating’ statistics have led Manchester United to take a keen interest in him.

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The report has stated: ‘Manchester United have identified the need to bring in a player with a distinctive profile to connect the midfield with the attacking third.

‘After several inconsistent seasons, the club’s project requires players who have already demonstrated maturity and leadership skills in critical moments.

‘The versatility offered by the Portuguese player would allow the coaching staff to explore different tactical systems, providing an attacking fluidity that is currently lacking in Manchester.

‘Negotiations could intensify in the coming weeks, as the English club wants to finalise its key signings before the start of preseason.’

The report has claimed that Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is ‘aware’ of the forward’s ‘rising value’ and ‘has begun to pull the necessary strings to return’ the former Chelsea player ‘to the absolute elite’.

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Al-Nassr themselves are aware that keeping Felix next season is difficult and are willing to do a deal for between €50 and €60million (£52m).

Regarding Felix’s desire to move to Man Utd, the report stated: ‘The interest is mutual, as the player is keen to lead the attack for one of the most decorated clubs in world football.

‘The deal is being developed slowly, but with the determination of someone who knows this market opportunity is unlikely to come around again.’

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