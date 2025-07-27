Liverpool star ‘getting close’ to exit that ‘opens door’ to Isak as Reds ‘prepare’ £105m offer

Rodrygo and Alexander Isak could come in if Luis Diaz leaves.

Liverpool are ‘getting close’ to offloading Luis Diaz as they are ‘not far off’ an agreement with Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Reds have already made four big signings this summer with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike joining Arne Slot’s outfit.

Slot has the full backing of the Liverpool board this summer after delivering the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

And there are rumours now that the summer could get even better for Liverpool after Alexander Isak appeared to become available, with the Sweden international telling Newcastle United that he wants to leave this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Liverpool are planning to use the money raised for Diaz to help them sign Isak before the end of the transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It is important to clarify that Luis Diaz’s situation is not only a technical point but also a financial point.

“To raise some money and then reinvest in Alexander Isak.”

Romano added: “But Liverpool are ready. Liverpool want to go big.

“They believe that if Newcastle opens the doors to this opportunity, they can be ready to really try to sign Alexander Isak.”

And now former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Diaz is edging towards the exit door at Anfield as an agreement between Liverpool and Bayern Munich is “not far off”.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand Luis Diaz is getting close to a move to Bayern and likely for under €80m. Still some work to be done. Diaz heading to Tokyo with the rest of the #LFC team, but an agreement with Bayern is not far off.’

Liverpool could also look for a direct replacement for Diaz with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that the Reds are ‘preparing’ a €120m (£105m) offer for Real Madrod winger Rodrygo.

With the Reds ‘showing no signs of slowing down’ in the summer transfer market, the report adds that Liverpool are ‘already working to present a formal offer that could reach 120 million euros’.

The potential fee ‘clearly reflects the seriousness of their interest’ in the Brazilian but Rodrygo ‘remains focused on the team and has made no public statements about his future’.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer reckons the Magpies should cash in on Isak if they can’t persuade the Liverpool target to stay on.

Shearer said: “It’s ridiculous what Newcastle put out this morning to say he wasn’t on the trip because of a slight thigh injury. If they thought people wouldn’t see through that… it was disappointing. They should’ve just told the truth straight away. I understand it’s a very difficult situation for them but it is what it is.

“Eddie Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year. If that can’t happen then it is what it is.

“You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150million, and if he really, really wants to go, you can’t step in his way.

“Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle, helped us achieve our dream of winning a trophy and if there’s no way whatsoever that he can be persuaded to stay at Newcastle, then they have to get the best deal possible and if someone’s prepared to pay what they want, you have to say thank you and build for the future.

“There’s no individual bigger than the football club.”