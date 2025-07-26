Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided an update on Alexander Isak’s future at St James’ Park amid interest from Liverpool.

Isak did not travel with the rest of Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season camp in Asia, with it initially claimed that this was due to the striker dealing with a thigh injury.

However, the real reason for Isak’s absence seems to be that he has informed Newcastle of his desire to ‘explore’ a transfer during this summer’s window.

The Newcastle standout has attracted interest from several elite clubs after scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances last season, though Liverpool are currently leading the race for his signature.

While Isak has ‘set a condition’ for Al-Hilal as they plot a move, he has reportedly decided that his ‘heart is set’ on joining Liverpool this summer.

Having already invested around £260m on signings this summer, it remains to be seen whether the Reds can strike a deal for Isak, though the exits of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and/or Harvey Elliott should raise funds.

Howe has held a news conference ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Arsenal, and naturally, Isak was mentioned.

While Howe is “hoping” that Isak will “stay”, he has confirmed that there are “no talks taking place” to extend his contract beyond 2028.

“He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that’s what we want to see,” Howe said in his press conference.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It’s football, who knows what the future will bring.”

This is proving a frustrating window for Newcastle as they have also missed out on James Trafford to Newcastle, with Howe admitting that it has been “challenging”.

“The window is challenging for us. We have multiple players that we are looking at across multiple positions,” Howe added.

“Other clubs will say the same, it is a challenging window as prices are going up and the pool of players is smaller.

“We are actively in the market, we are looking. We need to do business and need to bring players in.

“With all the games we will have, we need the options and depth. It’s a totally different campaign in the Champions League.

“I hope we can bring players in and not just players but ones that can make a difference. We won’t stop until the window shuts.”