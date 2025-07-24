There is concern that Benjamin Sesko might make Arsenal regret going down the cheaper route in the same way Alexander Isak did when he ‘exploded’. And their record sale remains laughable.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Sporting chance

Tom, Leyton seems to have a serious issue with Sporting trying to extract maximum value from their asset and that no player should go there because they can’t be trusted.

I reckon players may look at it from a different perspective. Sporting took this lad who was on a journeyman path in the lower leagues, bizarrely if wikipedia is correct scored 68 goals in the first 9 years of his career and then scored 68 in 66 games with Sporting, turning him into a top quality striker. Won a couple of titles and a Portuguese cup, got to live in Lisbon (its a bit nicer than Coventry if you haven’t been) and he gets his big move to the top end of the PL at the end of it. Sounds pretty alright!

Will he be good for Arsenal, who knows, he could be a bit like Nunez, he could be better, could be worse. Not important from the perspective of players looking at his path, it leads towards the top and big bucks.

Maybe Arsenal should try to learn from Sporting, their biggest ever player sale was £32m for The Ox to Liverpool, that is kinda amazing….

Mel – Dublin, Berlin, Athlone Town

READ MORE: Arsenal are Premier League title favourites due to Liverpool doubts as Arteta finds final pieces

The case for Gyokeres

Christ, I’m getting whiplash from the sudden Gyokeres pushback, from the same people who said Arsenal were a failure for not signing a striker. Almost as if it’s the opportunity to rag on Arsenal rather than logical consistency….

As a declared Team Sesko, I was a bit disappointed when it became clear Gyokeres was the direction chosen. This wasn’t a slight on Gyokeres as much as a belief Sesko is in the same situation as Isak was a couple of years ago and that time we went with the cheaper ‘known’ quantity in Jesus, whilst Isak exploded elsewhere and we were left feeling a bit daft.

Now we know it is Gyokeres, here’s what to get excited about:

Goal focused: A lot of negative and unfair things have been said about Havertz, who was on course for a 20 goal season before his injury – Arsenal could win a league title (and indeed came incredibly close) with him as a leading man. But something I do think is he isn’t is an instinctive CF, both in the runs and positions he takes up and prioritising a shot on goal above everything else. Gyokeres clearly is.

Scores a lot: Now bullying rubbish CBs and fullback isn’t the same as the Premier League, and Gyokeres really was a flat track bully in his league. But enough of his goals are those right place right time, or create-a-yard with smart movement PLUS finding the corner or giving it enough oomph that the goalkeeper has no chance to make me think he could get a reasonable proportion of them in a tougher league.

Creates space for others: Arsenal win the ball back higher up the pitch more consistently than nearly any other team, but don’t convert those opportunities nearly enough. Neither do we score enough from transitional phases/quick breaks. Gyokeres is a fast, powerful, constantly running force and the space he’ll make dragging CBs around will open things up for midfield that should be in a better position to take advantage.

MORE GYOKERES COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Arsenal face four-word question over Gyokeres as clown car Man Utd circle and Liverpool move quickly

👉 Romano ‘here we go’ Arsenal claims rejected as there’s ‘still no agreement’ for Gyokeres

He twats it very hard: Look, Sesko definitely had the edge here, but during lockdown I watched a lot of random football and liked Gyokeres at Coventry for his ability to just smack it in from 20+ yards with little backlift. We don’t have many players with that ability and haven’t had a true one at CF since maybe Van Persie? Auba could really hit it, but Gyokeres looks to be the man I’d want on a half volley on the outside of the D, so excited about that.

If Gyokeres had been the only game in town, I think a lot of the ‘sniffy’ Arsenal fans as F365 would call us would have been very happy to get him in at £55m and a not insane contract. Even compared to Sesko at around £70m, I can make peace with the cheaper option if it means a bigger run at LW/L8 options.

But the ‘what if’ will always remain – Sesko just has so many ludicrous qualities (maybe the best touch for a big man since Ibrahimovic?) and physical gifts that I’m worried he will go elsewhere and we’ll be kicking ourselves in 2 years again.

Tom, Leyton

Liverpool realism

I read the mailbox, and I think some fellow Liverpool fans are getting a bit carried away. We have a lot of new shiny toys (which are always exciting), and it seems possible we might have a few more, but:

Integrating so many players is difficult (see last season: title won, with virtually no incomings; settled teams tend to do better);

VVD is a year older and although Konate had a good year for injuries (the first ever – can it be repeated?), as things stand, the CB cover is Gomez (who has a patchy injury record to say the least), Robbo and Endo. Not ideal. Guehi would change that, but looks like Palace playing hardball on price (as is their right).

Endo is the cover at 6, and not rated by Slot to start; Grav was excellent, but knackered come the end of the season

No Trent, who was the main creative force (I think that PSG game could have been won if he hadn’t gone off injured) – the hope is Wirtz will provide the creativity lost, but then we might lose Szobo’s energy and off ball cleverness if Wirtz replaces him in the team – how will that switch work out? – that will be key. Hard to call.

Jota’s death will have a difficult to quantify/imagine impact. Hopefully it will galvanise and motivate, but it might work the other way.

On the flipside:

Ekitike should (should, but not will, as adapting to a new faster more physical league can be difficult) be an upgrade on Nunez, and if Isak comes, that is excellent depth.

Rodrygo should be a sensible (age) upgrade on Diaz, but I worry be might be bullied physically. He can be slowly integrated if needed as Gakpo played well last season.

Kerkez should be an upgrade at left back.

Fofona or the like to replace Chiesa might be an upgrade in terms of minutes to rest Salah as Slot clearly doesn’t trust Chiesa.

All-in-all therefore, left back is better, striker might be better (and will be better if Isak comes), and that is it for starting 11 (lets say wirtz=trent so neutral). Attacking subs are probs better (Rodryo vs Dias, Etikite vs Jota, Fofana vs Chiesa), but lack of depth at 6 and CB is a worry.

I am cautiously optimistic we will challenge on all fronts, but talk of a quad etc is very premature. Also, in our first 8 games we play Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U and Everton. Not easy at all. The boys have got to integrate and climatise very very quickly. If slot wins the league I think it will be a bigger achievement that last year. Anway, hopefully I’m wrong and just a miserable curmudgeon.

Russell, LFC

Dear Lord, Romulus Shani, way to make Liverpool fans look bad!A lot of new players in at Liverpool, maybe they’ll gel quickly, but usually it takes time. Good planning, given their respective ages and potential, but it’s a lot of churn, as they say. I’d be absolutely thrilled to retain the league or win another CL, and anything on top would be fantastic.

But the Quad? Ring me when we’re up 4-0 in the CL final, having already won the League, League Cup, and FA cup!

Also, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City all look potentially excellent, and Newcastle won’t be far behind. I don’t think it’ll be a cakewalk for anyone, whichever squad settles best and avoids crucial injuries will win the league. Groundbreaking prediction, I realise…

Henry, LFC

“the Quad”???…. the mention of this should be worth a death sentence.

Jamo,Nairobi

Lying doesn’t make it true

Some tough reads in that mailbox and perhaps the worst Premier League prediction I’ve ever seen. Arsenal at 6th? Fair enough you’re entitled to your opinion but how have they failed to sign a proper striker exactly? What is Gyokeres meant to be and who are the proper strikers they should have signed?

Also, very weird coping from you on the Zubimendi deal. It’s been confirmed by Ornstein that Zubimendi wanted Arsenal over Liverpool.

Arsenals transfer dealings show they don’t know what they’re doing? They’ve done exactly what was required from them.

1. Goalscoring #9 that was so desperately needed last season

2. Replacements for Partey and Jorginho. This was obviously a huge priority, doubt you would’ve noticed that they had a huge gap in midfield.

3. Saka backup. That’s been sorted, although quite expensive it’s ideal he can play both sides.

4. Backup GK

5. Backup CB.

The only other position I could say we need to strengthen is LW but that would depend on Trossard leaving. Arsenals very tough start to the season is quite irrelevant. We play every team twice anyways and are unbeaten against the top 6 in like our last 20 games.

“Aside from the 6 years of nothing, the 1 billion spent, the hubris, the lack of ability, this season’s signings are touch and go. They signed Zoobido (replacement for Mr Unmentionable), Madooks (to challenge Saks), Nodergaard (rhymes with Martin) and the big one, Gyokrash. Not what you’d call earth-shattering”

What on earth are you on about? On what planet are those players not good signings. Do rival fans not realize the issue with Arsenal is our depth. They have two players in each position who could compete to start. And for the love of God can we stop with this Arteta 1 billion nonsense. I’ve heard it for 2/3 years now and it’s still incorrect. It’s also useless if you don’t mention that 3 other teams have spent more in that period and are definitely worse.

6 years of nothing? I can only point to how shit it was supporting Arsenal towards the end of the Wenger era and into Emery and early Arteta. I lost interest. There seemed to be no direction and structure. The players weren’t likeable or even good. Arteta has won nothing but that FA Cup win was a great moment, and the progress the club and the players have made under him has been brilliant. No shame in coming 2nd to Manchester City and Liverpool, they’re great teams. It’s nice to be up there in the table again and getting to the latter stages in the Champions League.

I guess my whole point is that if you have to lie to make your point, then you’re chatting nonsense. I’m referring to the two mails from today. Exaggerating everything just makes you seem biased.

Dion, Arsenal.

Rob A, I think it would help to change from “Arsenal must win the league next year”, to “Ickle Mikel must win the league next year”, because that’s actually what folk are saying mostly. And it’s true. He’s going along nicely for my ‘Real Betis in a couple of years time’ prediction unless he somehow overhauls Liverpool, City, and probably Chelsea. And stops drawing too many games. And learns a bit of humility. Oh, and stops behaving like a little girl on the touchline. Should probably stop the toe curling whiteboard work too. Other than that, he’s pukka.

RHT/TS x (PS: Have you heard Luis Diaz is learning German? The treacherous bastard!)

Transfer technicality

Seeking a clarification:

An important issue that needs some clarification: after how many days of speculation, or after how many (hundred) articles, can a prospective transfer be downgraded from a shock to merely a surprise? For example the (apparently still shocking) possible transfer of Emi Martinez to Manchester United?

Asking for a friend.

Ved Sen, MUFC.

The first pay cut is the deepest

This is not a commentary or opinion or even a diatribe, this is just a question from someone who simply does not understand the mind of a professional Football Player… Why are Rashford, Sancho, etc. unwilling to take pay cuts to play Football?

(MC – Rashford will certainly be doing so if Barcelona can actually register him)

I was never good enough to be paid to play but I left teams when I found out I was not liked by the coach or got reduced playing time. Training is better than studying but it was always a means to an end, and training all week and not playing left one frustrated and unsatisfied. I continued playing till an advanced age because NOTHING was as good as playing.

Now I get that some players are getting hundreds of thousands of pounds every week for a couple of hours of work and then go home and play video games but they spent years of their lives struggling and making sacrifices to reach the pinnacle of their sport and play in vast stadiums and major competitions. Where does that drive and motivation go? After a couple of sizable contracts they are probably set up for life financially so it can’t surely be about the money.

If you were making 100k at a company and another company hired you for 250k, only to find out that the boss who hired you leaves and the new boss takes away your department and responsibilities, I’m pretty sure you would sooner or later look for a new job.

Are the clubs holding this back because they are not being offered the transfer fee they think the player is worth? If they are willing to send players out on loan for nothing up front, surely that can’t be the reason. Or is it as simple as the players figuring on waiting a year or so until the current manager gets fired? Can someone more knowledgeable or clued in offer some perspective?

Adidasmufc (I don’t blame the players. It’s the clubs dealmakers who are at fault.)