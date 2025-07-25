Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Rodrygo to Arsenal, Isak, Liverpool, Chelsea clear-out

Arsenal need another forward, Chelsea and Liverpool have players to offload, and Newcastle must clean up an unholy mess. With five weeks left, Premier League clubs still have plenty to sort before the summer transfer window closes.

Arsenal: Add an elite left-sided attacker

Easier said than done for Arsenal, who have spent the kind of money needed for Alexander Isak on Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres. The Newcastle striker’s transfer request came at the worst time for the Gunners, while Liverpool might already be feeling some buyer’s remorse after spending big on the versatile Hugo Ekitike.

Madueke gives Mikel Arteta a new wide option, but he’s not a significant upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli on the left. He offers outstanding depth for Bukayo Saka and, considering Liverpool just won the title with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as their left-wingers – after City dominated with Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez – it’s a smarter signing than most realise.

Martinelli’s development has stalled, scoring just 14 goals across the last two seasons after netting 15 in 2022/23, and Leandro Trossard is more bench spark than starter. The next big-money addition for the Gunners after Madueke, Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi should be a top-tier left-sided forward.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze – naturally a midfielder – is a possible option, but the dream is Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. He’s available, and selling Martinelli to fund that move would be smart business.

Aston Villa: Sign a right-back…and the rest

Restricted by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, Villa have been worryingly quiet in this window.

They made two smart January loan signings, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, who contributed to 29.3% of their goals from February onwards. Both have returned to their parent clubs, and that output now needs replacing. Only Fulham (£0) and Crystal Palace (£2m) have spent less this summer.

Villa are in their best position in decades, but they risk falling behind as the teams around them strengthen. Clubs that finished above them are pulling away again and those below, like Manchester United, Spurs and Brighton, are closing the gap.

Back in April, we said Emery needed a right-back. That still hasn’t happened. Once that’s sorted, they can get moving on the rest. They’ll need an attacker and a goalkeeper if Emiliano Martinez departs.

Bournemouth: Defensive recruits

It’s rare to lose four of your back five in one summer, but that’s where Bournemouth find themselves. They’ve already lost 60%, and PSG target Illia Zabarnyi could soon make that 80%, joining Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and on-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga out the door.

They’ve signed a goalkeeper in Djordje Petrovic and a left-back in Adrien Truffert, but they’re yet to add a centre-back, when they might actually need two. And just like Villa, the one position that needed addressing most going into the window (right-back) still hasn’t been sorted.

The priorities are obvious and Bournemouth need to get moving.

Brentford: Replace Bryan Mbeumo

Christian Norgaard has been replaced by Jordan Henderson. Caoimhin Kelleher is in for Mark Flekken. Attacking midfielder Antoni Milambo has joined. Now comes the hard part: replacing their best player.

Mbeumo scored 20 league goals last season before joining Manchester United for an initial £65million. That’s a massive hole to fill, but Brentford have the money and are one of the savviest recruitment teams in the league. Their most impressive work came in the Championship, but they’ve earned trust.

Replacing Mbeumo’s output won’t be easy, but they’ll back themselves to find a solution.

Brighton: Farm some more wonderkids

Who are we to tell Brighton how to do transfer business? They’ve already done the hard part by improving at centre-back. They sold Joao Pedro for £55m, but signed £30m Charalampos Kostoulas, and Stefanos Tzimas is now officially part of the squad.

Do they need to replace Pedro? Probably not. Brighton can do whatever they like, and it’ll likely involve signing the next batch of South American wonderkids while the rest of the league watches on in envy.

Burnley: Goalkeeper clarity

There’s always room to improve after promotion, and Burnley have had a much smarter window this time – less scattergun, more substance. They’ve added some experience and quality with Jacob Bruun Larsen, Kyle Walker, Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards.

But the biggest question mark remains in goal. James Trafford continues to be linked with Newcastle, and now Manchester City are sniffing around. That’s bad news for the Magpies and Scott Parker.

The Trafford situation has dragged on too long. Burnley need clarity: is he staying or going, and do they need a new No.1?

Chelsea: Offload players

Surprise, surprise, Chelsea’s squad is too big. That’s what happens when you sign 20 players a window. They need to sell, they need to loan, and if things get desperate, Todd Boehly has Strasbourg on speed dial.

Players Chelsea wouldn’t be blamed for moving on: Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Alfie Gilchrist, Ben Chilwell, Aaron Anselmino, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Gabriel Slonina, and Kendry Paez on loan.

Crystal Palace: Get prepared for Europe

Palace’s hierarchy are too busy appealing their Europa League demotion to notice that the transfer window is open. Just £2m spent so far, with Walter Benitez and Borna Sosa their only arrivals.

Yes, they need to be more active, but the top priority is keeping their best players. Then, they need to add some squad depth to manage the Thursday-Sunday grind of European football, whatever competition they end up in.

Everton: Find Iliman Ndiaye some help

David Moyes has filled the striker void with Thierno Barry. Jack Harrison’s return to Leeds isn’t the worst outcome, but it does leave Everton light out wide.

Dwight McNeil, still only 25, had a productive season considering his lengthy absence, providing four goals and eight assists in 21 games. But with no other consistent creative outlet, it’s all on Iliman Ndiaye.

If teams figure out how to nullify Ndiaye, Everton are in trouble. Jack Grealish has been linked, and he’d be a dream fit under Moyes.

Fulham: Do something…anything

Fulham are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing. They’re just…waiting. Maybe for another chance to bring back Willian on a free.

We’re not fussy at this point. Sign anyone. A third-choice goalkeeper or an £80m striker. Literally any new player will do.

Leeds United: Sign Lucas Perri

Leeds’ pursuit of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri is well advanced, and mentioning him by name highlights what’s clearly their biggest priority – signing a new No.1.

Illan Meslier has struggled at this level (along with all the other levels). He was benched during the Championship run-in and outperformed by Karl Darlow, who also isn’t a Premier League starter.

They’ve made some excellent additions since bouncing back to the top flight. Perri would be another smart one. Now just get it done.

Liverpool: Sell Darwin Nunez (and Luis Diaz if they want Alexander Isak)

Liverpool have had an incredible transfer window. Wirtz for £100m, Frimpong for £30m, Kerkez for £40m, and Ekitike for £69m. That seemingly ruled out Isak, until it didn’t.

With Isak now pushing to leave Newcastle, Liverpool are back in the mix. That could mean Luis Diaz joins Bayern and Darwin Nunez is finally moved on.

Even if Diaz stays, Nunez has to go. Napoli were interested, now it’s just Saudi clubs. Captain Chaos has no place at Anfield anymore, and after such big spending, Liverpool need to sell.

Manchester City: Sign a right-back

Matheus Nunes is not the long-term answer at right-back. City started the window fast ahead of the Club World Cup, but have gone quiet since.

Kyle Walker has joined Burnley; Rico Lewis didn’t quite convince last season. Nunes was a makeshift solution and has improved, but he can’t be Pep Guardiola’s long-term answer.

With attacking left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri already signed, a more defensive-minded right-back should be next.

Manchester United: Sign a No.9

Isak to United? Dream on. Jamie Vardy on a free is the more realistic scenario.

They moved quickly for Matheus Cunha, but their pursuit of Mbeumo was classic United – first bid in June, deal confirmed in late July. Now it’s time for a messy striker chase.

Viktor Gyokeres doesn’t want a Ruben Amorim reunion. Ollie Watkins isn’t for sale. Benjamin Sesko feels like a pipe dream. Jean-Philippe Mateta or Danny Welbeck? They could do a lot worse. We rank the best available strikers here.

They also need to offload Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia after sending Marcus Rashford to Barcelona..

Newcastle United: Sort their striker mess

Well, that escalated quickly. Alexander Isak’s transfer request has turned Newcastle’s summer upside down.

Liverpool look most likely to land him. Keeping Isak remains the ideal outcome, but his stance could cause a ripple effect. It might even unsettle Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

If he leaves, Newcastle must sign a genuine star to replace him. Benjamin Sesko would be as close to like-for-like as they’ll get.

Nottingham Forest: Improve in attack

Losing Anthony Elanga wasn’t in the plan for Europe-bound Forest, but here we are. Replacing him is now the priority heading into the final weeks of the window.

They had a bid accepted for Malick Fofana, but he wants Champions League football and is leaning toward other clubs. He’d be perfect, but it’s unlikely.

Forest’s starting attack – Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood, Igor Jesus – cost £28m total. Only Burnley spent less on a front three. They need more quality, and fast.

Sunderland: Granit Xhaka

Xhaka split opinion at Arsenal, but no one saw Sunderland linked and thought ‘that’s a terrible idea’.

He’s exactly what this newly promoted side needs — a midfield general to anchor an ambitious summer of business. They’ve already made some impressive signings, but this would take it up a level.

Burnley and Ipswich impressed in recent years but didn’t land a player like Xhaka. Sunderland should go all in.

Tottenham Hotspur: Recruit more midfield quality

Morgan Gibbs-White looked set for Spurs and despite the Fabrizio ‘Here we go’, it collapsed. That’s a shame given the lack of creativity beyond an injury-prone James Maddison.

Spurs haven’t shown any interest in Xavi Simons, and Eberechi Eze seems Arsenal-bound. Still, there are options, and being a Champions League club helps.

With players returning to fitness and Thomas Frank at the helm, there’s reason for optimism, but another midfield creator is a must.

West Ham: Sort the stiffness

It’s tough to explain, but this West Ham squad just feels…stiff. Without Mohammed Kudus, there’s a worrying lack of athleticism. Lucas Paqueta’s form has dipped since the betting scandal. Beyond Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen, there’s not much flair.

They need a striker – ideally one quicker than Niklas Fullkrug, which might be all of the strikers. But more broadly, they need pace, technical ability, and players who get fans off their seats.

Wolves: Sign a new goalkeeper

No matter the one-per-club theme, Wolves are always tricky.

Matheus Cunha is gone. Jhon Arias is in and has taken the No.10 shirt. He won’t match Cunha’s level, but he’ll help. Fer Lopez adds depth. Jorgen Strand Larsen should lead the line well.

But the big concern is in goal. Jose Sa looks past it. Sam Johnstone isn’t as good as they hoped. Simple, really: Wolves need a new No.1.