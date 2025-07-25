According to reports, Liverpool chiefs have ‘privately’ decided that they will accept a cut-price ‘offer’ for Luis Diaz amid interest from FC Barcelona.

Liverpool have been active in the transfer market since clinching their 20th Premier League title, investing around £260m to sign Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

The Reds remain in the market for further additions as they remain interested in Alexander Isak, while they are reportedly considering moves for a winger, centre-midfielder and/or centre-back.

Arne Slot‘s side likely needs several high-profile exits to facilitate these deals, with a couple of pricey assets likely to follow Jarell Quansah in leaving.

Luis Diaz currently looks the most likely to move elsewhere as Bayern Munich have leapt to the front of the queue for his signature.

The Colombian international is only under contract at Liverpool until 2027, so it has been suggested that the club could sanction his exit if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

Reports have claimed that Diaz is valued at as much as £86m after he enjoyed a great end to last season, but Football Insider claims Liverpool are willing to let him leave for a cut-price fee..

Bayern Munich have already had one offer rejected for Diaz, but the report says Liverpool are ‘braced for a fresh bid’ amid a ‘new asking price’.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool have rejected an initial £59million offer for the 28-year-old, but remain open to negotiations amid a growing feeling that a deal can be agreed.

‘As a result, Bayern are set to return to the negotiating table with an improved bid as they step up efforts to land the Colombia international this summer. Liverpool have privately said that offers of £69million could be enough to convince them to sell after the forward made clear he wants to leave the club.’

It has also been claimed that Ibrahima Konate could leave this summer as he is the most valuable footballer who may become a free agent in 2026.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool are ‘no closer’ to an agreement over a new deal, with Real Madrid and PSG mooted as destinations.

A new report in Spain from Fichajes claims Real Madrid and PSG face being hijacked by Barcelona, who are primed to make an ‘unexpected bombshell’ move for the centre-back.

Fichajes adds: