According to reports, Liverpool chiefs have decided that they “won’t suppress” one star’s clear “desire” to leave during this summer’s window.

Since clinching their 20th Premier League title, Liverpool have been active in the transfer market and are currently this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

The latest signing of Hujo Ekitike has taken their summer spend to around £260m as they have also recruited Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Despite this, Liverpool are far from finished as they remain in the market for a centre-back and winger, while they are plotting an audacious move for Newcastle United standout Alexander Isak.

The door is open for Liverpool to sign Isak as he’s decided that he wants to pursue an exit from Newcastle, but the Reds could need to sanction a couple of exits to raise funds for a potential record deal.

Luis Diaz currently looks the likeliest of Liverpool’s players to follow Jarell Quansah in leaving as he is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions have turned their attention to Diaz after missing out on Nico Williams and Diaz has reportedly made it clear that he wants to sign for them this summer.

Bayern have already failed with one offer for Diaz, but journalist Sacha Tavolieri confirms an improved ‘bid’ is imminent and Liverpool ‘won’t suppress’ his ‘desire.

Tavolieri tweeted: “Liverpool Football Club’s expected to receive a €70M + €10M bid from FC Bayern Münich for Luis Diaz in the next hours.

“Talks are underway between clubs as #LFC won’t suppress the Colombian’s desire to leave. That deal would also help the Reds to proceed on Isak.”

Harvey Elliott is another Reds star who could leave this summer, as he was only a bit-part player in 2024/25. He has revealed that he is keen to see “what’s best” as he considers an exit.

“Look, if I had it my way, I’d be here for the rest of my career, it’s as simple as that, I love everything about the club,” Elliott told The Anfield Wrap.

“But at the same time I kind of need to be selfish with myself and see what’s best for me.

“I have big ambitions. I want to go to the World Cup. I want to keep being successful as a player.

“I think it’s still something I need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone, really and review the situation because we’ve had many new players come in, so whether it blocks the path for me I’m not sure, it’s something I need to decide and have a look at.

“My main focus is here now. At the moment I’m here for the season, as far as I’m aware, unless if anything changes, we have a busy pre-season, it’s non-stop, I need to make sure I’m focus on that and just be ready for everything.”