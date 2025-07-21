Liverpool are looking to bring in Lyon winger Malick Fofana as a potential replacement if Luis Diaz leaves for Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to the summer transfer window with FSG acting quickly to support Arne Slot’s wishes by bringing in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

As well as incomings, there have been rumours that some players could leave with Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate among the names linked with exits.

Colombia international Diaz is a player most Liverpool fans would want to keep at the club, while the Reds have already rejected approaches from Bayern Munich and Barcelona for the winger.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed last week that Bayern Munich’s official bid of £58.6m for Diaz had been rejected and that Liverpool had doubled down on their stance that he is not for sale.

However, it remains to be seen whether that is an effort to squeeze as much money out of Bayern Munich as possible with rumours that Diaz has told Liverpool he wants to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on social media: ‘Luis Diaz mantains his plan to leave Liverpool with FC Bayern set to bid again very soon.

‘Bayern want to improve their proposal after €67m rejected as they keep negotiating also for Woltemade.

‘Barcelona remain in contact with Lucho’s agents while Bayern can spend more.’

While Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg gave similar details over a potential summer move for Diaz, he posted on X: ‘Luis Diaz has not only informed Liverpool of his desire to leave, but has now also made it clear to LFC that he would like to join FC Bayern if possible. The transfer is approved by Vincent Kompany.

‘There is no full agreement between Bayern and Díaz yet. However, personal terms are not an issue, with a potential contract running at least until 2029. It is now up to Bayern to reach an agreement with Liverpool.’

And now Caught Offside insist that Liverpool have joined the race to sign Lyon winger Fofana with Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also looking to add the Balgian to their squad – but ‘no official offer has been made yet’.

Lyon are holding out for a fee between €50-60m as his former club KAA Gent will get 20 per cent of any profit that the French club make and Liverpool ‘are evaluating Fofana as an alternative signing’.

The Reds have ‘held “discussions” with his representatives but has yet to submit a formal offer’ as Liverpool look to line up a potential replacement for Diaz if he were to leave this summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann doesn’t understand why Bayern Munich are pursuing a move to sign Diaz this summer.

Hamann told Sky Germany: “To now bring in Luis Diaz, a 28-year-old South American who played 50 games per season for four or five years and has those long flights home, which are also a problem.

“To pay 70 or 80 million for that, while the sale value is zero because he would be 32 at the end of his contract, I wonder what they even have the campus for.”