Igor Tudor has left Tottenham by mutual consent on Sunday and the timeframe for the club to appoint his replacement has been revealed.

Tudor has left the club after six turbulent weeks in charge in which he lost five, drew one and won one of his seven matches in charge to leave Spurs in 17th position, just one point above 18th-placed West Ham, with Forest now two points ahead of them in the Premier League table.

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The Tottenham statement confirming his exit read: ‘We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

‘Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

‘We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.

‘We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

‘An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.’

And Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold has subsequently revealed that the club ‘expect to appoint a new head coach in the next couple of days’.

He added for football.london: ‘Spurs are looking to have a new head coach in place in time for when the players are back from international duty, giving them all 10 days to work together ahead of the Premier League game at Sunderland.

‘Coach Bruno Saltor has remained and will lead training for those handful of Tottenham players at Hotspur Way at the moment.’

Sean Dyche has been linked with a quick return to Premier League management after being sacked by Nottingham Forest in February but laughed off speculation last week.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to take on the role, but not this season as he’s set to leave USMNT at the World Cup, and another top candidate Roberto De Zerbi is also said to have ruled out taking over the club in a relegation battle.

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It means Spurs will likely look for another interim option with Ryan Mason – who’s done it twice before – and even Harry Redknapp named as possibilities.

But former Tottenham scout Bryan King has backed Chris Hughton, a former colleague of his at the club, to oversea a necessary “massive overhaul”.

“I worked with Chris when I was at Tottenham, and he was the assistant to Martin Jol. He’s very knowledgeable, and he’s a Spurs man,” King told Tottenham News.

“The situation isn’t only the manager, but they need someone to come in who will get a reaction from the players. It will be interesting to see how he would get on.

“He’s a good man, but Chris’ first job would be to sort out the back room, that’s as much of a problem as on the pitch.

“I just think he will have to come in as manager and help restructure the club in a massive overhaul.”