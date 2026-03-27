According to reports, Spurs are ‘considering an SOS call’ to Sean Dyche as head coach Igor Tudor is set to leave by ‘mutual consent’.

Tudor has only had seven games in charge of Spurs, but he has lost five of these matches and is reportedly set to leave the north London club.

The former Juventus and Marseille boss has failed to ease Tottenham‘s relegation fears, with the club only sitting a point and a place above the bottom three after last weekend’s demoralising 3-0 loss to rivals Nottingham Forest.

This makes Tudor’s position untenable and, a report this week from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed that it has been decided that he will leave Spurs by ‘mutual consent’ during the international break.

Now, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that Tudor is ‘set to leave Spurs by mutual consent within days’ and they are ‘accelerating plans’ to replace him.

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O’Rourke explained: “It does look like it’s inevitable that Tudor will lose his job during the international break.

“Maybe not ‘sacked’ necessarily, I think there’ll be a mutual consent agreement that it hasn’t worked out for either party.

“They’ve just won one of his seven games in charge and are one point above the relegation zone.

“So he hasn’t had the desired effect that Tottenham thought he would do when they brought him in as an interim manager until the end of the season.”

Spurs have been linked with several potential replacements for Tudor, including Adi Hutter and Chris Hughton, but The Telegraph are reporting that former Marseille and Brighton manager Robert De Zerbi is their ‘first choice’.

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De Zerbi is out of work after leaving Marseille earlier this year, but it has been widely reported that a sticking point with this potential appointment is that he is unwilling to return to management before this summer.

This is also reported by The Telegraph, which claims Spurs are ‘considering an SOS call’ to Dyche and this could be made as long as De Zerbi ‘continues to hold out’ until the summer.

However, the same report claims Dyche may also need some convincing, with it noted that he is currently against the idea of purely being an interim replacement for Tudor.

Alternatively, Spurs could turn to beloved former boss Harry Redknapp and Stuart Pearce thinks that would be a great idea.

“I think it will be an interim situation. If I was Spurs, I wouldn’t be looking to put anyone in full time. The way they’re looking right now, it will be panic stations,” Pearce told Betway.

“There’s no doubt a lot of money gets lost if you drop out this division and a lot of rebuilding would need doing. They need to bring someone through the door on a short-term basis.

“As bizarre as it sounds, someone like Harry Redknapp who knows the club would give the fans a lift. He’s got the charisma and the personality to lift that dressing room over a short period of time.”

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