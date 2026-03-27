According to reports, Manchester United are ‘planning a formal offer’ for Arsenal star Ben White, who is set to leave the Gunners this summer.

The England international has made 181 appearances for Arsenal since joining the north London outfit from Brighton for around £50m in 2021.

White was a very good right-back for Arsenal over several seasons, though Jurrien Timber has proven a clear upgrade as the Dutchman has cemented himself as one of the standout defenders in Europe since joining the Premier League giants.

Timber’s supreme form has limited White’s game time this season, with the 28-year-old only making seven Premier League appearances this term.

This has fuelled reports linking White with an exit from Arsenal in recent months, and a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk this week revealed they have ‘opened the door’ to his departure.

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The report claims:

‘Sources indicate that Arsenal remain huge admirers of White and would ideally like to keep him at the club. However, there is an acceptance internally that, at this stage of his career, a prolonged spell on the bench is far from ideal for a player of his quality and experience. ‘As a result, we can reveal the Gunners will reluctantly open the doors to his exit this summer if a sizeable fee comes their way.’

White has been linked with several Premier League clubs lately, and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd ‘want to poach him’ this summer.

The Red Devils’ summer transfer priority is known to be overhauling their midfield, but they could also strengthen in other positions.

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This seemingly includes right-back, with the report from Fichajes claiming Man Utd are ‘planning a formal offer’ for White, who could be sold for around £52m (60 million euros) this summer.

The report explains:

‘Although Arsenal are reluctant to part with their asset, reports suggest they would accept a sale if a staggering sum is offered. The asking price is estimated to be around €60 million. ‘Manchester United isn’t alone in this race, as clubs of the stature of Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation. Even from abroad, teams from Germany, Italy, and Spain have inquired about the British defender’s contract terms.’

White may not end up at Man Utd, but he will not be the only player to leave Arsenal this summer.

A ‘fire sale’ is reportedly expected at the Emirates as club chiefs looks to balance the books after spending around £250m on signings last summer.

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