Arsenal are showing ‘significant’ interest in an upgrade at right-back, per a reputable source, with their preferred option outscoring Jurrien Timber this season.

The Gunners’ squad has evolved massively since Mikel Arteta took charge. They were struggling to enter the top four when he first came on board, and are now on the verge of winning the title.

Some players who were important in the early stages have faded away now. Only five players have features more often under Arteta than Ben White, but in recent seasons, he’s not had the same role he once did.

White has started just five times in the Premier League this season and our friends at TEAMtalk have learned, through insider Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal are ready to sanction the sale of the Englishman.

Indeed, they have now stepped up their search for a new right-back to upgrade on White, with multiple targets in the offing.

Tino Livramento, Nnamdi Collins and Vanderson are all said to be on the list, but it’s Roma’s Wesley Franca who’s emerged as the most interesting target.

Arsenal are said to be interested in the 22-year-old’s athleticism, attacking output and defensive maturity. They are therefore showing ‘significant’ interest in Franca, who also has admirers at Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Real Madrid.

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While he’s being looked at as a replacement for White, the Brazilian is also outperforming starting Arsenal right-back Timber, at least in terms of his goals output.

Timber began the Premier League season in fine goalscoring form, bagging twice and assisting once against Leeds in the second game of the season, but he’s since scored just once in the league, bringing his total to three goals.

In Serie A, Franca has four goals, though he’s not playing in the same position as Timber.

While he has at times played right-back, the Brazilian is more often deployed at wing-back, sometimes on the right and at other times on the left.

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Should he head to the Emirates, Arsenal would have an option at right-back, left-back and even in a more advanced role should they need it.

A lot of their current defensive corps can play in different positions, with Timber, White, Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori all capable of playing more than one position.

Franca is expected to be in demand during the summer, and Arsenal are hoping they’re the side who lands him.

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