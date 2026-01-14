Arsenal star could ‘force’ January transfer to Liverpool after Gunners stance becomes clear

Danny Murphy reckons Arsenal defender Ben White could “force” a January transfer to Liverpool as the Reds search for a right-back.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this season after Arsenal brought in eight new signings over the summer.

White has made just five Premier League appearances this season and played 13 times overall in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men.

That has led to rumours that he could leave Arsenal in the January transfer window with Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton understood to be interested.

However, Murphy reckons a move to Liverpool “would make sense” for White after the Reds lost Conor Bradley to a serious injury over the last week.

Murphy told BoyleSports: “Ben White to Liverpool would make sense but Arsenal might not want to sell to a rival.

“It would depend on how adamant the player is that he wants to go. If Ben White was an option, I think that would be a good option for Liverpool.

“I think he’s a really good footballer, he’s a big lad. Yes, he’s had a couple of injury problems recently, but he’s an experienced guy, he’s played a lot of games and he can play centre-back and right-back.

“The obvious good thing for Liverpool would be in that negotiation, if that was something that was to materialise, would be that any player would rather go to Liverpool than Everton, I’m not saying that because I’m a Red, I’m saying that because Liverpool are competing for the Champions League, you know, still in the top four, still in the FA Cup.

“Whereas Everton are obviously out of the FA Cup, they’re not competing for European competitions.

“I wouldn’t see why if Liverpool were keen, then why he wouldn’t try and force that move, having said that I’d find it strange to think that Arsenal would let him go. Or they might just think they’re too far ahead of Liverpool anyway, so we’ll have to see how that plays out.”

A report on Tuesday claimed that Arsenal ‘have zero interest in offloading the player this month’ amid reports Everton could make an offer.

Speaking about the squad depth at Arsenal on Tuesday, Arteta told a press conference: “At the end, we have to try to manage the squad and individuals in the best way.

“I think we are sharing the minutes while we remain very, very competitive and that’s what we have to try to do and tomorrow we have another opportunity with players that will start and finish the game, and it will continue like this until May because there’s going to be a game every three days.”

On what Arteta needs to help transform the club, the Arsenal boss added: “From the position that we are in and the perception that we have as well internally and socially about where the club was, in every sense and bring it back to the very, very top in every level and win a lot of big trophies.”