Shaun Wright-Phillips has suggested he “could see” an expensive Arsenal player heading to Chelsea in the summer in a move which “makes sense.”

The Gunners are currently the best side in Europe. They top the Premier League by six points and are now the only club to have won every Champions League game.

Their squad seems to have gotten stronger following last season’s second-placed league finish and semi-final place in Europe.

Jurrien Timber has been one of the standout players this term, the Arsenal right-back’s three goals and three assists ensuring that previous starter Ben White can hardly get a sniff.

Indeed, White’s played just 162 minutes between the league and Champions League this term, and there are suggestions that he could move on from the Emirates.

Wright-Phillips feels a move to Chelsea could be on the cards.

He told Best Betting Sites: “I could see a move for Ben White to Chelsea take place next summer. It makes sense, it’s possible.

“I feel quite sorry for Ben because he had an injury, and he was playing so well for Arsenal. He was unbelievable.

“Then he came back and he’d lost his place to Jurrien Timber, who’s the best right-back in the Premier League. It’s going to take something special to unseat him now.

“I don’t think Arsenal would be willing to sell him in the winter window though, because that squad depth is one of Arsenal’s biggest advantages.

“If Timber is injured, White is the man to come in. So selling him would force Arsenal back in the market and I don’t think that’s something they would want to do while they are challenging for the title, and maybe the Champions League.”

As the deputy right-back and clearly a very good one, Arsenal surely would not want to weaken themselves by letting White go, knowing they’d suffer a drop-off were Timber to become unavailable – the same thing happened when William Saliba was injured a couple of seasons ago.

But in the event that he was to be let go, Chelsea could indeed be an intriguing option for White. While they have three right-backs in Reece James, Malo Gusto and Josh Acheampong, availability issues elsewhere have meant all have been able to play in the same side.

James and Gusto have both played in the midfield at times this season and Acheampong at centre-back. While squeezing four right-backs into the same side might be overkill, White is very capable at centre-back and has also played in midfield before.

He gives a good option in a few positions, and if injury issues persist or one of the current crop is struck down – James has long had injury problems – White could fill in to great effect.

