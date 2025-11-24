Have Liverpool decided to sack Arne Slot? Have Liverpool decided not to sack Arne Slot? No and no.

There’s some absolute nonsense out there…including the idea that Gary Neville has ‘heard’ something juicy.

Arne Slot sack decision time?

There is obvious mileage in suggesting that Arne Slot could be sacked by Liverpool after a disastrous start to their Premier League title defence; it’s a trick we use ourselves.

But what we will never do is claim that Liverpool have made a ‘decision’ on sacking Slot, unless and until Liverpool have actually made a decision on sacking Slot. Seems simple but some really do not adhere to what appears to be a pretty bloody obvious rule.

‘Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool decision over Arne Slot after latest defeat’ say CaughtOffside, before immediately quoting Fabrizio Romano in saying that “at the moment I have no information that the Liverpool owners are thinking of making an immediate decision”.

So the ‘decision’ he has confirmed is that there is no decision. And do you know why there is no decision? Because it would be mental to make a ‘decision’ after every single football match. It’s the equivalent of making a ‘decision’ on your marriage at the end of every day.

Over at SPORTbible, they report those same Romano quotes and end up here:

Update on Arne Slot’s Future Emerges as Club ‘Told Sack Decision’

Have they been ‘Told Sack Decision’ by Romano? Or by Jamie Redknapp, who unsurprisingly said there should be no Slot sack? It’s all an absolute nonsense designed to make you think that there has been some sort of ‘decision’. Readers, there has not.

‘Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell new update on Arne Slot Liverpool future as sack decision made,’ is the choice of LiverpoolWorld, who are perhaps the only outlet who could possibly claim that “no information” is a ‘bombshell new update’.

And if there can’t be a ‘decision’, then what about a ‘verdict’? Over to the Liverpool Echo…

Arne Slot sack verdict delivered as Xabi Alonso Liverpool return addressed

And who has the ‘sack verdict’ been delivered by, exactly? All of the points to anybody who guessed ‘Champions League winner Igor Biscan’. We don’t think he has a say.

And if you can’t have a ‘decision’ or a ‘verdict’, what’s the next best thing?

Arne Slot sack agreement reached as Liverpool boss in real danger

And who has reached this ‘sack agreement’? We know it’s not Liverpool, but is it Biscan? Or perhaps Djimi Traore?

No, it’s four Express journalists, who all agree that there should be no sacking of Arne Slot. More as they/we get it.

But the real juice is in pretending that Gary Neville has the inside track on the sacking of Arne Slot. And when there is juice to be drunk, it’s usually the Mirror holding a big old red tankard…

Gary Neville shares what he’s ‘heard’ about Arne Slot sack with Liverpool boss under-fire

What he’s ‘heard’ are ‘murmurs’ on ‘social media and all that nonsense’ and he really does dismiss the idea of the sack as utter tripe.

The same story appears on the Express (‘Gary Neville shares whispers he’s ‘heard’ over Arne Slot’s Liverpool future’) and the Liverpool Echo (‘Gary Neville reveals what he’s ‘heard’ on Arne Slot future amid Liverpool sack pressure’). If only Neville had said ‘read’, because that’s clearly what he meant; he was basically saying he’s read some sh*t, and we’ve all read some sh*t. Some of us making a living from it.

Cryptic cross words?

‘Arne Slot cryptically pulls out of prestigious awards bash at last minute as pressure piles on Liverpool boss,’ is the top story on The Sun football homepage.

Now imagine the headlines if he had turned up to collect his Manager of the Year award at the prestigious Northern Football Writers Association awards (it’s the one they all want) the day after his Liverpool side had got their arses handed to them by Nottingham Forest.

Mind you, this really is absolute Grade A sh*thousing from the Mirror:

Liverpool ‘rung up Arne Slot’s replacement’ while he watched Leeds vs Aston Villa

His ‘replacement’ for the Northern Football Writers Association awards, that is. But it’s too f***ing late…we had already clicked. And now we must have a wash.