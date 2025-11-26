Estevao gets all of the love after that Chelsea performance to make Lamine Yamal look like a has-been.

We also have mails on Man Utd, Man City, Everton and Ronaldo. Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com

Estevao is a Neymar-style proper star

I just had to write in after watching Estevão’s electrifying performance against Barcelona last night. It’s been a long time since a young player announced himself on the Champions League stage with that level of confidence, flair, and sheer inevitability. Every time he received the ball, there was that familiar ripple of anticipation – the same feeling many of us remember when a certain Neymar first burst onto the European scene.

Estevão played with the fearlessness of someone who hasn’t yet been told what can’t be done, only what might be possible. The close control, the invention in tight spaces, the audacity to take responsibility in big moments – you could see Barcelona’s defenders genuinely reluctant to engage him. It felt almost like watching a live-action episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender – one gifted kid bending the entire flow of the game to his will.

But as thrilling as his rise is, there’s also an undercurrent of worry. We’ve seen too many bright young talents (think Doku, Grealish) have their spontaneity coached out of them in the name of “discipline,” “structure,” or “tactical shape.” You can’t help but hope that the staff around him recognise that what makes him special isn’t just his technique, but his imagination — that spark you can’t teach. The modern game sometimes rewards the system over the individual, and it would be a tragedy to see a player this naturally expressive molded into something ordinary.

For now, though, let’s enjoy what we’re seeing: a prodigy playing without fear, lighting up the Champions League like it’s his playground.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York

…Phew! What a night. We’ve just gone and thrashed Barcelona 3-0 at the Bridge. All of this without our best player Palmer and our best defender Colwill. I know Barca have their injury issues too but we’re not gonna talk about that. Agenda must agend.

I don’t envy whoever has to pick the man of the match tonight. Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo were absolutely fantastic in that midfield but that’s par for the course now. Reece James too. But my word, Cucurella. What a game. He had Lamine Yamal on lock throughout the match and I couldn’t believe it. I’ve seen Yamal do dangerous things to people and I was scared of what we’ll face but Cucurella made me look stupid. Again. And not for the first time.

Games like this reinforce my belief that I shouldn’t take anyone who says Chelsea lack leaders seriously. If there’s one thing this squad does not lack when I watch them play the big games, it’s leaders.

Enzo Fernandez in particular has surprised me the most. His decision to give Estevao the penalty so he could score his first Champions League goal was a sign of a true leader. Watching his reaction after the referee/VAR confirmed the Delap goal was heartwarming too. He knows just how much that goal meant to him. Let’s not forget that he (Enzo) was the one who put it on a plate for him. When I say put it on a plate, I don’t mean Foden “putting it on a plate” for Eze’s England goal.

Another Enzo that deserves credit is Maresca. Is he an elite coach? No. Not yet at least. But he’s done well for Chelsea so far. His much derided rotation has been good for this young team. How he’s managed the team during the Palmer and Colwill injury deserves credit. Only City and Arsenal have scored more and they have just one goal more. We have the third best defence in the league too.

Remember: this is a team that everyone believes is boring, can’t break down a low block and can’t defend because we don’t have a 34 year old center back “leader”. People focus on the young squad but sometimes forget that the manager is also young. This is only his third full season as a head coach and the signs are good.

That brings me to my last point. I particularly love how he’s handled Estevao’s development so far. I understand the clamour to see him start every game but we can’t allow a player of his talent burn out quickly. We should definitely take the short term pains for the long term reward. You only need to look at our opponent to see the dangers of what overworking young players this early can do. Pedri and Gavi can’t stay fit to save their lives, and Yamal is starting to get injury issues. Having those 3 fully fit and tonight might have turned out differently.

Anyways, lovely win in the Champions League against our long-term Champions League rivals. Games against them and Liverpool have produced so many memories (good and bad) over the years and I’m glad we’ve added another one to the list.

Abdulazeez, Bristol.

(Time for Arsenal to bring us back down to earth on Sunday)

Has Pep done a Wenger?

Is it possible the game has caught up with Pep the same way it caught up with Wenger after his first decade at Arsenal?

For 10 years Wenger was the most innovative manager in England, if not all of Europe, then it all went to s*** cause the others caught up with him and ultimately surpassed him as the nature of the race around him completely changed.

MAW, LA Gooner

READ: No excuses for Man City as £435m ‘back-up team’ shocking in Leverkusen defeat

What a brilliantly bonkers Premier League season

Many, many times we are told that the Premier League is boring and predictable, but this season is turning out to be anything but that. Arsenal will probably stroll to the title, but at least that’s something new. But the rest of the table? Who knows.

That’s backed up by the fact that after 12 games there are 5 points between 2nd and 12th. Villa and Palace (probably, if England gets a 5th place again) are in the Champions League spots. They are being chased by Brighton, Sunderland and Bournemouth in the next 3 places. Spurs, United, Everton and Liverpool are next, and they all seem as likely to finish 5th as 15th.

For context on that stat, at this point in recent seasons the gap between 2nd and 12th has been 15 points, 11 points and 12 points. Only last season, which also had a pretty mad and unpredictable Champions League race, was it comparable, and it was still larger at 7 points.

Liverpool may be rubbish, so I’m not loving the season from that perspective. But if Palace, Brighton or any of the smaller clubs could break into the Champions League, that would at least be good for football.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

If Carlsberg did weekends…

As a 7 year old in 1971 I switched from supporting Liverpool to Arsenal after the Charlie George Cup Final.

Despite Liverpool’s success in the 80s etc I have never really regretted the change.

Then there are some weekends that make you smile.

Liverpool losing, City losing, Arsenal cruising against Spurs – could the weekend football get better?

Oh yeah – Everton going down to 10 men after 13 minutes and still winning 1 nil at “title contenders” Mun Utd topped off an excellent weekend.

God love my Man Utd supporting brother – both his wife and father-in-law are dye in the wool Everton fans!

You have to enjoy weekends like this before Harry Kane strolls into town and scores a hattrick on his return to North London.

Arteta had a plan which all my Man Utd and Liverpool supporting fans all scoffed at but he has built the best team Arsenal have had since the Invincibles.

Hopefully the long wait will end this year but hey ho – after 54 years I ain’t about to change teams again.

Peter the masochist

Is Ruben Amorim really being backed by INEOS?

I have a feeling Amorim isn’t really being backed by INEOS. Yes you read that right, and no I am not saying they should back him, not am I saying they shouldn’t.

But here is the deal, Amorim is very fixated on his 3-4-3 and wing backs are probably the most important players in that formation. You really need good attacking fullbacks who can defend a bit too.

United have 1 successful one in Amad, who is left footed but playing RWB, next to Mbeumo, who is also left footed. That looks very Square peg in round hole to me, that surprisingly works. Almost like Amorim chanced upon him as a fullbacm (who would have thought Amad, apparently nicknamed Ivorian Messi by Sunderland fans would play RWB regularly) The back ups? Mazaraoui and Dalot? both extremely limited in attack, and more defensive type (Dalot did play Wingback regularly a few years ago on loan at AC Milan but that was eons ago in footballing terms).

On the left, we have Dorgu (Amorim’s only wingback signing), who probably was more of a panic buy last Jan, was relatively very cheap, and is still pretty raw and young. You have Diego Leon who is pretty far away from first team, a broken Shaw, and aforementioned Maz and Dalot on the left. What this formation really needs is PSG’s Hakimi/Nuno Mendes type fullback/wingback pair.Someone like Fringpong would have made more sense in United’s 343 than Liverpool’s Back 4 (Thanks Slot)

You compare that to the 4 summer signings: Mbeumo instant success (surprisingly), Cunha (somewhat struggling and yet to make proper impact, surprisingly), Sesko (an upgrade on Hojlund, and not exactly first choice signing, with Delap, Gyokeres, and Etikite allegedly rejecting us first, but necessity nonetheless), and of course Lemmens (a sensible senior keeper). All 4 of the signings were a must (slightly debatable on Sesko but Hojlund was pretty pants last season without service, Sesko at least controls the ball okayish),but most importantly all 4 of them can work in more common line ups like 433 or 4231. All of them will most likely be accepted by any potential future manager.

This to me looks like INEOS doesn’t want to keep all eggs in one Amorim basket. They are probably right, Amorim hasn’t done much to deserve 100% backing, and quality Wingbacks are rare and a very specific breed of players (basically lots of $$$)

Even now, the whispers in the transfer market are for midfielders (let’s be honest, we are light on those) but no wingbacks. Interesting to see how INEOS keep publicly backing him, without giving him true wingbacks, and then watch him fall face first.

Rahil, Manchester United (the Everton game was horrible, and looks like time is running out for Amorim)

READ: Revealed: The date Ruben Amorim will be sacked and why with this ‘as bad as it gets’ for Manchester United

How about Everton though?

Took an extra day to comment on our win at Old Trafford. Simply a crazy match. Gana slapping Keane and get sent off. The younger generation doesn’t remember Dyer vs. Bowyer but us older folks remember. I think we all took a walk down memory lane yesterday, I’m sure Kieron and Lee did. As for Gana, I’d have loved to have been in that dressing room at halftime.

KDH with a well taken goal that quite frankly should have been defended with ease. Bruno half-heartedly sticks his foot out before Leny Yoro does an impression of a defender as KDH waltzes by. Speaking of Yoro, any United supporters still feel they got the better deal rather than paying market value for Branthwaite instead of low-balling Everton? No? Crickets?

And if I ever hear anyone use the words “Bruno Fernandes” and “World Class” in the same sentence every again…. He’s another bang average footballer who’s been bigged up by the media. Does he get in to another “big six” side as a starter? Haha…no. If he was that good, someone like Madrid, Barca, or Bayern would have come in for him by now. His next club will be in Saudi.

Speaking of bigged up by the media, how’s Aaron Ramsdale doing these days because all I heard from the media (and many on this site) is that he should have been England’s number one. Well, everyone should just admit they got that one dreadfully wrong. Jordan Pickford was imperious again last night and made two great saves (“decent” saves according to a mailboxer who supports United.)

Pickford is one of the main, if not the main reason Everton weren’t relegated over the past few seasons, and I know this will upset many Pickford haters, but will be the England number one until he decides to hang it up. No one else in the England set up is anywhere close to him.

Lastly, I’m eagerly awaiting the new “Big Twelve” from the pundits and media alike. All tables shown from now on will have the top twelve teams. Gotta shoehorn Liverpool in somehow.

TX Bill (Moyes must be feeling slightly smug this morning) EFC

What will Stewie do after Arsenal title win?

Just a passing thought that I had as Arsenal edge further from the pack.

It occurred to me that the esteemed Stewie Griffin of these hallowed pages has offered to endure various forfeits along the years in the event of Arsenal finally win the league. Some of these, as a long time reader, have stuck in my head. Now I don’t have any vendetta against the guy but I am a staunch believer in putting your proverbial money where your mouth is. As such, my personal recollection of hyperbolic forfeits include:

Offering to drink a pint of his own (presumably boiled) urine.

Ceasing to write into the mailbox(!?)

Anyone with a better memory than this dinosaur have anything else to add?

Richard MUFC

Alexander Isak the floppiest of flops?

Really enjoyed the article on Alexander Isak – a lovely little stroll through Flopsville. But if we’re talking “instant impact,” Isak is giving more deleted scene energy than leading-man material.

Remember Robin van Persie? When he joined United, it was pure Rocky III – the moment Apollo Creed jumps into Rocky’s camp. Cue dramatic music, instant transformation, title secured. RvP didn’t join a team; he joined, pointed at the goal, and said, “There.”

And Erling Haaland? He arrived at City like Tony Stark joining the Avengers – lands from the sky, blasts a few goals into the net, and suddenly the whole squad levels up. Instant chemistry. Instant chaos. Instant silverware. Haaland basically skipped the settling-in arc and went straight to the sequel.

Meanwhile, Isak… well, he’s still somewhere in the opening credits, trying to find the first scene and his mark on the floor.

Cracking read though – but when you compare him to RvP and Haaland, calling Isak a flop feels less controversial and more like standard film review material.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (Reporting live from Flopsville’s town square)

Jude Bellingham hype is not enough

The same old argument that EPL is better than La Liga, implying Bellingham looks world class in a less quality league.

First. It is impossible to objectively say which league is better. If you prefer a league which is fast based, where physical attributes have a bigger influence then EPL maybe your choice. If you prefer a slower, more patient technical football then you might think la Liga is better. I can be a hypocrite and argue quite rightly being more popular or being richer does not make a league better.

Though if you take CL as the criteria, la Liga has got it covered. Though I myself strongly disagree Madrid were the best team in Europe in those years they won.

Coming to Bellingham, England has never ever had such a player. Such grace and intelligence. English fans were craving for a midfielder with intelligence, looking at German and Spanish midfielders with envy. Now that you have got one or even two, you can’t even recognize it.

Ffs, there are Bareclona fans who want to swap the goat Pedri with Bellingham!! This is no slight on Rogers, but if English fans think their best XI doesn’t have Bellingham in it, you don’t know football. I would rather lose with Bellingham in it. Or you can gloat about your league when the next manager says 5th or 6th ball is very important here.

And for the genius who compared Bellingham with Bale, I only have pity.

Madrid fans (Arrogant and over hyped is the fraud bazball team)

World Cup bought and paid for…

So there we are then.

Clearly we can’t have a WC without Ronaldo so – in a move that shouldn’t really surprise, but maybe disappoint, 2 games, of the seemingly no longer mandatory 3 game ban for violent conduct, are ‘suspended’ because he’s been a good boy for a while. Yep, I’m sure that’s the reason – let’s see if anyone else gets in that position in the upcoming playoffs and see of they get treated the same.

I shouldn’t really be bothered because I haven’t watched a World Cup for a while now – 1990 I think was the last time I watched as much as I could – but it just shows how bent it all is now.

Maybe Trump will lift the trophy instead of the winning captain and then just walk off with it, arm in arm with Infantino, leaving the players in the remnants of the confetti bombs with no trophy with which to celebrate.

Steve – Leeds since 1970