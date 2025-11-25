Liverpool are ‘definitely planning’ to spend in the winter transfer window, with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on Arne Slot’s radar, according to reports.

Guehi came agonisingly close to joining Liverpool on deadline day last summer, only for Palace to pull out of the sale.

The England centre-back’s contract expires at the end of the season and he can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1.

This gives the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona the upper hand on Liverpool, though the Premier League champions might offer the Eagles a fee in the winter window.

Barcelona and Madrid are unlikely to make an offer in January, but it’s also unclear if Palace have any desire to sell their captain mid-season.

Guehi’s future is in Palace’s hands, whereas Bournemouth are helpless amid interest in Semenyo, who has a £65million release clause in his contract.

The release clause is active in January and can be triggered by any club, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur among those interested.

While Guehi has been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League this season, Semenyo has been a standout wide player, scoring six goals and making three assists in 11 matches.

Bournemouth will obviously want to keep their star man, but will be helpless if his release clause is triggered. Reports suggest there is no room for negotiation.

Liverpool spent over £400m in the summer transfer window, but are still expected to spend big in January as they continue to struggle in the Premier League.

Now 12th in the table with six defeats from 12 games, Liverpool will likely throw money at the problem when the transfer window re-opens.

Plettenberg links Liverpool to two Premier League players

According to German transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Reds will ‘definitely’ improve the squad in January.

Semenyo is the ideal candidate as Slot seeks ‘a winger who can make an immediate impact’.

Meanwhile, Slot wants a centre-back, with Guehi on his shortlist.

Liverpool are unlikely to stop there as ‘they are monitoring strikers with favourable market conditions’.

Liverpool signing a striker makes no sense

Plettenberg says ‘strikers’, but he surely means forwards in general. Signing a No.9 can’t be the priority after spending £125m on Alexander Isak and £69m on Hugo Ekitike last summer.

They do need more depth across the frontline. Mohamed Salah has been shocking on the right and there are no natural back-ups, while Cody Gakpo has struggled for form in recent weeks.

Capable of playing through the middle and on either wing, Semenyo is the perfect signing. However, Plettenberg seems to think that Liverpool want Semenyo and another attacking player if the price is right.

